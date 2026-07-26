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Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Who Replaces Injured Prince Yadav? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI And Latest Fitness Update

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Who Replaces Injured Prince Yadav? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI And Latest Fitness Update

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: India will aim to complete a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe in the third T20I, but Prince Yadav's injury has created a selection headache for the visitors. With Ashok Sharma expected to replace the injured pacer, here's a look at the predicted playing XIs and the latest team news ahead of the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I.

Prince Yadav and Ashok Sharma in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Prince Yadav and Ashok Sharma in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 12:27 IST

India vs Zimbabwe Injury News: In less than 24 hours since the end of the second T20I, India and Zimbabwe are in action once again for the series finale. While the visitors have already clinched the series, they have been hampered by an injury. Right-arm pacer Prince Yadav could only bowl eight balls before he was taken off the attack. He limped off the field right after picking up his first wicket, dismissing Sikandar Raza. As Shreyas Iyer and co aim for a whitewash, the Indian management will have to look for a replacement. Here is a look at the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I predicted playing XIs.

India vs Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer’s Men in Blue Eye Series Whitewash

Shreyas Iyer’s seven-match winless streak came to an end when India defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the opening game of the series. The T20 World Cup champions then recorded a sound victory in the second game by 90 runs with Ishan Kishan scoring 81 runs in 44 balls.

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India vs Zimbabwe: Prince Yadav Injury Update

Prince Yadav has been the standout bowler for India across the first two games. The right-arm pacer suffered an injury during the second game after bowling only eight balls. With the Indian team opting for a five-man bowling attack, Shreyas Iyer was forced to bring Abhishek Sharma into the attack. Sharma picked up three wickets with the ball in hand and did not let the Indian team feel the absence of Prince.

India vs Zimbabwe: Who Will Replace Prince Yadav in IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I?

Ashok Sharma, who made his International debut earlier in the series, will be expected to replace Prince Yadav in the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I. The pacer, who plays for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, did not have the best of debuts as he went wicketless in his first game. However, he would have another chance to pick up his first wicket as India and Zimbabwe clash in the series finale at the Harare Sports Club.

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: India’s Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi / Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Zimbabwe’s Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Also Read: Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

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IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Who Replaces Injured Prince Yadav? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI And Latest Fitness Update

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IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Who Replaces Injured Prince Yadav? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI And Latest Fitness Update
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Who Replaces Injured Prince Yadav? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI And Latest Fitness Update
IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I: Who Replaces Injured Prince Yadav? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI And Latest Fitness Update
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