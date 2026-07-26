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Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is

IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is

Team India star Abhishek Sharma has likely mounted the pressure on himself after failing to pass even double-figures in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani's 'Bunny' Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is (Image Source: X)
IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani's 'Bunny' Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is (Image Source: X)

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-26 17:30 IST

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Team India star Abhishek Sharma has likely mounted the pressure on himself after failing to pass even double-figures in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. With scores of 1, 8 and 2 in three games and getting dismissed by the lanky Blessing Muzarabani on all three occasions, fans have trolled the southpaw on social media by calling him the Zimbabwean pacer’s bunny.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Is Abhishek Sharma in danger of losing his spot in the T20I side?

Since the start of the tour of the United Kingdom, Abhishek has had scores of 49, 0, 59, 43, 10, 16, 3, 1 and 8. While the southpaw has been an outstanding performer for India, including being a T20 World Cup-winner, Sanju Samson was said to be rested for the Zimbabwe tour. Hence, Samson could come back into contention for the opening slot during the home series against the West Indies later this year or the Asian Games 2026. Here’s how the netizens reacted to Abhishek’s failure against Zimbabwe:

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Team India aim for series whitewash against Zimbabwe

Having lost six out of seven games during their tour of the United Kingdom and winning none of them, the sub-continent nation will not want to take their foot off the pedal. Having coasted to two comfortable victories, Iyer will likely target a 3-0 series sweep to finish the tour on a high ahead of their home season, especially with a formidable West Indian side visiting in September.

The first match of the series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slam an 18-ball half-century after brilliant bowling from Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav skittled Zimbabwe for 125. The chase of 126 was completed in less than 15 overs. The second game witnessed fireworks from Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60*), firing the visitors to a first-innings total of 219 in their stipulated 20 overs. While the home side made a promising start to the run-chase, they lost too many wickets in the middle overs to fall 90 runs short of India’s target.

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IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is
Tags: Abhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMteam indiaZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is

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IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is
IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is
IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is
IND vs ZIM: Blessing Muzarabani’s ‘Bunny’ Abhishek Sharma Trolled As India Star Flops With Single-Figure Scores In All Three T20Is

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