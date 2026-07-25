LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slamming an 18-ball fifty in the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, fans' eyes were glued to him, hoping the 15-year-old will replicate the same exploits in the second game.

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 17:29 IST

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slamming an 18-ball fifty in the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, fans’ eyes were glued to him, hoping the 15-year-old will replicate the same exploits in the second game. While his stay wasn’t as long in the second T20I, Sooryavanshi did take Richard Ngarava to the cleaners before the Zimbabwe pacer had the last laugh, dismissing the teenage prodigy for 20 off 9 deliveries.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: How did Richard Ngarava dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

With Ngarava bowling his first in the third over of the innings, he started off with a wide and Sooryavanshi followed it by clobbering him for three boundaries and a six. While Sooryavanshi dealt with the first two short-pitched deliveries comfortably, Ngarava continued to do it and dismissed him in the final ball of the over. All the southpaw could manage was a top-edge while playing the pull shot after stepping down the track as Blessing Muzarabani took a good catch at mid-on.

You Might Be Interested In

Notably, England speedster Jofra Archer had tested Sooryavanshi multiple times with chest-high short-pitched balls and he struggled to put it away as efficiently as he did in IPL 2026. Ngarava had sent Abhishek Sharma packing before Sooryavanshi, getting him for a run-a-ball 8.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer chases first series win as captain as Sikandar Raza put Team India into bat

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is chasing his first series win as T20I captain but the toss didn’t go his way for the first time since he started leading the Indian side. The only change made by the Men in Blue is Yash Thakur, who is making his debut, getting drafted in the eleven for Ashok Sharma, who looked slightly off-colour in his maiden international appearance.

After going winless during the T20I series in Ireland and England, the Mumbai-born cricketer would have breathed a sigh of relief when India beat Zimbabwe in the series-opener by a convincing seven-wicket margin. Nevertheless, a win for the hosts in the second T20I will put immense pressure on Iyer ahead of the series-decider.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video
Tags: IND vs ZIMteam indiaVaibhav SooryavanshiZimbabwe National Cricket Team

RELATED News

WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More

Who is Yash Thakur? India Fast Bowler Makes T20I Debut vs Zimbabwe; IPL Record, Stats And Career

‘Take Inspiration’: Gautam Gambhir Trolled as Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Revives Calls For India Coach’s Exit

India Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today: Full List of Events, Timings, Medal Prospects And Indian Athletes in Action on July 25

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Playing XI, Live Streaming And Match Details

LATEST NEWS

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

Rupee Under Pressure? Here’s How a Weak Currency Could Affect Your EMI, Travel Plans and Everyday Expenses

Dr. Vivek Bindra Honours MSME Entrepreneurs at Bharat Export Summit & Awards 2026, Highlights India’s Global Export Growth Potential

Why Is Peter Parker At His Lowest Point In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Tom Holland Explains

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

What’s Driving Gen Z’s Anxiety? Experts Point Out 7 Major Reasons

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video
IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video
IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video
IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS