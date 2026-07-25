IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slamming an 18-ball fifty in the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, fans’ eyes were glued to him, hoping the 15-year-old will replicate the same exploits in the second game. While his stay wasn’t as long in the second T20I, Sooryavanshi did take Richard Ngarava to the cleaners before the Zimbabwe pacer had the last laugh, dismissing the teenage prodigy for 20 off 9 deliveries.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: How did Richard Ngarava dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

With Ngarava bowling his first in the third over of the innings, he started off with a wide and Sooryavanshi followed it by clobbering him for three boundaries and a six. While Sooryavanshi dealt with the first two short-pitched deliveries comfortably, Ngarava continued to do it and dismissed him in the final ball of the over. All the southpaw could manage was a top-edge while playing the pull shot after stepping down the track as Blessing Muzarabani took a good catch at mid-on.

Notably, England speedster Jofra Archer had tested Sooryavanshi multiple times with chest-high short-pitched balls and he struggled to put it away as efficiently as he did in IPL 2026. Ngarava had sent Abhishek Sharma packing before Sooryavanshi, getting him for a run-a-ball 8.

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer chases first series win as captain as Sikandar Raza put Team India into bat

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is chasing his first series win as T20I captain but the toss didn’t go his way for the first time since he started leading the Indian side. The only change made by the Men in Blue is Yash Thakur, who is making his debut, getting drafted in the eleven for Ashok Sharma, who looked slightly off-colour in his maiden international appearance.

After going winless during the T20I series in Ireland and England, the Mumbai-born cricketer would have breathed a sigh of relief when India beat Zimbabwe in the series-opener by a convincing seven-wicket margin. Nevertheless, a win for the hosts in the second T20I will put immense pressure on Iyer ahead of the series-decider.