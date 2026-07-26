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Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO

Team India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his second fifty of the series as he took the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers in the third and final T20I on July 26, Sunday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 18:13 IST

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Team India’s young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored his second fifty of the series as he took the attack to the Zimbabwe bowlers in the third and final T20I on July 26, Sunday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The 15-year-old belted four sixes en route to his explosive innings in the final T20I of the series, with one of them travelling 102 meters as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score in the final match of the series in Harare?

The six that travelled a massive 102 meters came in the 13th over of the innings. With Raza pitching it fuller, the teenage prodigy danced down the track and merely lofted the ball over long-off as it was the timing that carried it to such a big distance. As far as the southpaw’s performance in the third T20I is concerned, he missed out on a hundred only by 19 runs in his 49-ball stay. On what was a slow surface, Sooryavanshi exuded class, hitting eight boundaries and four sixes after Abhishek Sharma perished for his third consecutive single-figure score and falling to Blessing Muzarabani on all three occasions. Wesley Madhevere got his wicket as Brad Evans took a blinder.

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Here’s the video of the 102-metre six:

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: How much have Team India have set Zimbabwe to win in Harare?

Riding on Sooryavanshi’s 49-ball 81, followed by cameos of Ishan Kishan (29), Shreyas Iyer (27) and Rinku Singh (25), the Men in Blue have set the home side a formidable 193 to win. If Zimbabwe chase it down successfully, it would likely be their highest target hunted against India in T20Is. Nevertheless, the home side’s failure to cross even 150 in the first two matches gives them little hope.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and co. will hardly be willing to take their foot off the pedal despite a 2-0 lead. With the No.1 ranked ICC side failing to win any T20I during their tour of the United Kingdom, they wouldn’t want to sacrifice the chance of a 3-0 series sweep. With Prince Yadav sidelined out of the final T20I due to a hamstring injury, Ashok Sharma has the opportunity to impress in this game.

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IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: IND vs ZIMteam indiaVaibhav SooryavanshiZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ZIM Live Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 102-Metre Six Off Sikandar Raza in 3rd T20I | WATCH VIDEO

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