IND vs ZIM: Sanju Samson Dropped Months After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph; Prabhsimran Singh, Ashok Sharma Earn Maiden Call-Ups

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Sanju Samson has been left out of India’s T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Zimbabwe, just months after playing a key role in India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign. The selectors have retained Shreyas Iyer as captain for the tour, while Prabhsimran Singh, Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur earned maiden call-ups to the senior India T20I squad as the squad was announced on Monday (July 6).

Sanju Samson Dropped From India T20I Squad For Zimbabwe Tour

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been dropped after a poor run of form in recent T20I matches. Samson was left out of the playing XI during the England series after scoring just one run in the opening T20I. Before that, he also struggled against Ireland, scoring 0 and 5 in two matches.

Prabhsimran Singh Earns Maiden India Call-Up

Prabhsimran Singh has received his maiden senior India call-up for the Zimbabwe T20I series. The wicketkeeper-batter has been added as one of the fresh faces in the squad, with the selectors looking to test new options in the shortest format.

Ashok Sharma And Yash Thakur Also Included

Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma and fast bowler Yash Thakur have also been named in India’s T20I squad for the first time. Ashok Sharma’s call-up comes after impressive performances in domestic cricket and his selection in the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

India T20I Squad For Zimbabwe Tour 2026

India T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

India ODI Squad For Zimbabwe Tour 2026

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Shivam Dube.

Shivam Dube Replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy In ODI Squad

The Men’s Selection Committee also named Shivam Dube as Nitish Kumar Reddy’s replacement in India’s ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour. Dube’s inclusion adds another seam-bowling all-round option to the Indian setup.

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: What This Selection Means

Samson’s exclusion is a major setback for the wicketkeeper-batter, especially after his contribution to India’s recent T20 World Cup success. However, the squad also signals India’s plan to build bench strength by giving opportunities to young and uncapped players ahead of future white-ball assignments.

India Tour Of Zimbabwe 2026: Latest Update As Of July 6

As per the latest squad announcement on July 6, 2026, Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, while Shubman Gill will captain the ODI squad. Sanju Samson has not been picked for the T20I squad, with Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh named as wicketkeeping options.