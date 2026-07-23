IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark

India captain Shreyas Iyer added another remarkable achievement to his growing leadership resume on Thursday (July 23) after creating a unique world record during the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

The 31-year-old won the toss and elected to field first, extending his extraordinary streak to eight consecutive toss wins in his first eight T20Is as captain. In doing so, Iyer became the first captain in men’s T20I history to win the toss in each of his first eight matches in charge.

Iyer, who took over India’s T20I captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Ireland tour in June 2026, had already won the toss in all seven of his previous matches as skipper. His latest success in Harare saw him move past Bahamas captain Gregory Taylor, who had won the toss in each of his first seven T20Is as captain.

Most toss wins from captaincy debut in men’s T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (India) – 8

Gregory Taylor (Bahamas) – 7

Shadab Khan (Pakistan) – 5

The toss victory also helped Iyer equal a record that had stood untouched in international cricket for 88 years. He became only the second men’s international captain to win the toss in each of his first eight matches as skipper, matching former England great Wally Hammond’s feat achieved in the late 1930s.

Most toss wins from captaincy debut in men’s international cricket

Wally Hammond (England) – 8

Shreyas Iyer (India) – 8

Gregory Taylor (Bahamas) – 7

The milestone was another feather in Iyer’s cap after he had already climbed into India’s elite list of captains with successive toss victories earlier this month.

In the process, Iyer also eclipsed a long-standing Indian record held by former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni had won seven consecutive tosses as India’s T20I captain between May 2010 and February 2012. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had managed streaks of six and five toss wins respectively, but neither could match Dhoni’s mark.

Iyer’s eighth straight toss win now stands as the longest such streak by an Indian captain in T20Is. However, the overall record among Full Member nations still belongs to former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who famously won 10 consecutive tosses in T20 international cricket.

While Iyer’s captaincy tenure began with a difficult run of results, his incredible fortune at the toss continues to make headlines. As India look to bounce back against Zimbabwe, the Mumbai batter has already ensured his name will remain in the record books for years to come.