LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark

Shreyas Iyer created history during the first T20I against Zimbabwe by becoming the first captain in men's T20I cricket to win the toss in each of his first eight matches. The India skipper also broke MS Dhoni's national record and equalled an 88-year-old international mark.

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark. Photo X
IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 19:37 IST

India captain Shreyas Iyer added another remarkable achievement to his growing leadership resume on Thursday (July 23) after creating a unique world record during the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

The 31-year-old won the toss and elected to field first, extending his extraordinary streak to eight consecutive toss wins in his first eight T20Is as captain. In doing so, Iyer became the first captain in men’s T20I history to win the toss in each of his first eight matches in charge.

You Might Be Interested In

Iyer, who took over India’s T20I captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Ireland tour in June 2026, had already won the toss in all seven of his previous matches as skipper. His latest success in Harare saw him move past Bahamas captain Gregory Taylor, who had won the toss in each of his first seven T20Is as captain.

Most toss wins from captaincy debut in men’s T20Is

Shreyas Iyer (India) – 8
Gregory Taylor (Bahamas) – 7
Shadab Khan (Pakistan) – 5

The toss victory also helped Iyer equal a record that had stood untouched in international cricket for 88 years. He became only the second men’s international captain to win the toss in each of his first eight matches as skipper, matching former England great Wally Hammond’s feat achieved in the late 1930s.

Most toss wins from captaincy debut in men’s international cricket

Wally Hammond (England) – 8
Shreyas Iyer (India) – 8
Gregory Taylor (Bahamas) – 7

The milestone was another feather in Iyer’s cap after he had already climbed into India’s elite list of captains with successive toss victories earlier this month.

In the process, Iyer also eclipsed a long-standing Indian record held by former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni had won seven consecutive tosses as India’s T20I captain between May 2010 and February 2012. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had managed streaks of six and five toss wins respectively, but neither could match Dhoni’s mark.

Iyer’s eighth straight toss win now stands as the longest such streak by an Indian captain in T20Is. However, the overall record among Full Member nations still belongs to former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, who famously won 10 consecutive tosses in T20 international cricket.

While Iyer’s captaincy tenure began with a difficult run of results, his incredible fortune at the toss continues to make headlines. As India look to bounce back against Zimbabwe, the Mumbai batter has already ensured his name will remain in the record books for years to come. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark
Tags: home-hero-pos-12IND vs ZIMIndia vs ZimbabweMS Dhoni record brokenshreyas iyershreyas iyer captaincy recordShreyas Iyer T20I captainShreyas Iyer toss record

RELATED News

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Secures 1st Win As Captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Mayank Yadav Power India To 7-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM: 5 Major Talking Points as India Thrash Zimbabwe By 7 Wickets in 1st T20I

Casemiro’s Lionel Messi Dream Under Cloud as MLS Probes Inter Miami’s Blockbuster Transfer

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Survive Tie-Break Against Malta, Prevail In Bowls Women’s Pairs Event

How Much Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Score In Today’s IND vs ZIM 1st T20I? 15-Year-Old Shines In Harare Again With Blazing Half-Century

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ashiss Kumar Dash? Meet Infosys Veteran Chosen To Succeed Salil Parekh As CEO

‘It’s Done, Bro’: Salman Khan Requests Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Asks Student To Go Back Home

Bomb Scare Near Mumbai’s Jio World Drive Mall: Traffic Suspended As Police Conduct Search

Viral Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed By Fans After Watching Jana Nayagan In Chennai

Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims

How Much Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Score In Today’s IND vs ZIM 1st T20I? 15-Year-Old Shines In Harare Again With Blazing Half-Century

After Days Of Silence And Criticism, R Madhavan Breaks Silence On Jantar Mantar Protest

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark

UGC NET 2026 June Answer Key: Know How To Download Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Why NDTA Directed Early Closure Of Connaught Place Shops And Offices On July 23

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark
IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark
IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark
IND vs ZIM: Shreyas Iyer Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record, Equals 88-Year-Old International Cricket Mark

QUICK LINKS