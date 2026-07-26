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Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep

IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep

India beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the 3rd T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 81 while Mayank Yadav shines with 3/29. Read full match report.

IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep. Photo BCCI- X
IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 20:59 IST

Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a blazing half-century as India produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Zimbabwe by 35 runs in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 26. With this comfortable victory, Shreyas Iyer’s side completed a dominant 3-0 series whitewash over the hosts.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, India posted a formidable 192/5 in 20 overs before restricting Zimbabwe to 157/7 in reply.

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India suffered an early setback when opener Abhishek Sharma fell cheaply for 2 runs. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi quickly seized control of the innings with aggressive strokeplay. The left-handed prodigy brought up his second half-century of the tour, smashing 81 off 49 balls studded with 8 boundaries and 4 towering sixes.

Sooryavanshi built a solid 75-run partnership for the second wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (29), followed by a quickfire 50-run stand alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer (27). A brisk cameo from Rinku Singh (25) in the closing overs provided the final flourish to propel India past the 190-run barrier.

For Zimbabwe, medium-pacer Brad Evans was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/41, while skipper Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Disciplined Bowling Seals Clean Sweep

In pursuit of 193, Zimbabwe struggled to keep pace with the steep required run rate right from the outset. India’s pace attack, spearheaded by Mayank Yadav, kept the pressure tight during the powerplay overs with raw pace and disciplined lines. Debutant pacer Ashok Sharma also made a memorable entry into international cricket, picking up a crucial breakthrough to stall Zimbabwe’s chase.

Despite resistance from middle-order batters Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere, Zimbabwe’s lineup failed to construct game-changing partnerships. India held the upper hand in the closing stages, closing out a comprehensive 35-run win to seal a flawless 3-0 series triumph on African soil.

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IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep
Tags: Harare Sports Club T20IIND vs ZIM 3-0 sweepIndia beat Zimbabwe 35 runsIndia T20I series winIndia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20Ishreyas iyerVaibhav Sooryavanshi 81

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IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep

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IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep

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IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep
IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep
IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep
IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shines as India Beat Zimbabwe by 35 Runs to Complete 3-0 T20I Series Sweep

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