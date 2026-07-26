IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India’s Playing XI And Injury Update

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Team India’s injury list continues to grow as Prince Yadav became the latest casualty during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on July 25, Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The right-arm pacer had taken the wicket of Ben Curran in his first over but walked off midway through his second, forcing Shivam Dube to come in bowl the remaining deliveries. What injury prompted the youngster to walk off the field? Here’s all you need to know.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Why is Prince Yadav not playing in the final match of the series in Harare?

With Prince walking off holding his hamstring, the injury did look serious. He did not return to bowl in the remaining innings, with the tourists fashioning a comfortable a 90-run win via likes of Dube, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma if they need to fill the quota. With the Men in Blue also setting a target of 220 and Zimbabwe currently struggling, they have afforded to bowl part-time spin of Tilak and Abhishek and it paid off. As it stands, Ashok Sharma, who played in the first T20I, gets another chance at Prince’s expense, while Suryansh Shedge comes in place of Shivam Dube, who has likely been rested.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.