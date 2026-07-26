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Home > Sports News > IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India’s Playing XI And Injury Update

IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India’s Playing XI And Injury Update

Team India's injury list continues to grow as Prince Yadav became the latest casualty during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on July 25, Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today's 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India's Playing XI And Injury Update. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today's 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India's Playing XI And Injury Update. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 16:12 IST

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Team India’s injury list continues to grow as Prince Yadav became the latest casualty during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on July 25, Saturday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The right-arm pacer had taken the wicket of Ben Curran in his first over but walked off midway through his second, forcing Shivam Dube to come in bowl the remaining deliveries. What injury prompted the youngster to walk off the field? Here’s all you need to know.

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Why is Prince Yadav not playing in the final match of the series in Harare?

With Prince walking off holding his hamstring, the injury did look serious. He did not return to bowl in the remaining innings, with the tourists fashioning a comfortable a 90-run win via likes of Dube, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma if they need to fill the quota. With the Men in Blue also setting a target of 220 and Zimbabwe currently struggling, they have afforded to bowl part-time spin of Tilak and Abhishek and it paid off. As it stands, Ashok Sharma, who played in the first T20I, gets another chance at Prince’s expense, while Suryansh Shedge comes in place of Shivam Dube, who has likely been rested.

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Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma.

Team India aim for series whitewash against Zimbabwe

Having lost six out of seven games during their tour of the United Kingdom and winning none of them, the sub-continent nation will not want to take their foot off the pedal. Having coasted to two comfortable victories, Iyer will likely target a 3-0 series sweep to finish the tour on a high ahead of their home season, especially with a formidable West Indian side visiting in September.

The first match of the series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slam an 18-ball half-century after brilliant bowling from Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav skittled Zimbabwe for 125. The chase of 126 was completed in less than 15 overs. The second game witnessed fireworks from Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60*), firing the visitors to a first-innings total of 219 in their stipulated 20 overs. While the home side made a promising start to the run-chase, they lost too many wickets in the middle overs to fall 90 runs short of India’s target.

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IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India’s Playing XI And Injury Update
Tags: IND vs ZIMPrince Yadavteam indiaZimbabwe National Cricket Team

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IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India’s Playing XI And Injury Update
IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India’s Playing XI And Injury Update
IND vs ZIM: Why is Prince Yadav Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I Match in Harare? Check India’s Playing XI And Injury Update
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