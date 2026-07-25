IND vs ZIM Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in Harare? Check Captain, Vice-Captain Choices And More

India will be aiming to seal the three-match T20I series when they face Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25. Shreyas Iyer’s men produced a clinical performance in the series opener, registering a comfortable seven-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead. With both the batting and bowling departments firing, the Men in Blue will look to continue their dominance, while Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe need a much-improved display to keep the series alive.

Zimbabwe showed flashes of promise in the opening match but failed to capitalize after losing wickets at regular intervals. The hosts will once again rely heavily on captain Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani, while India will expect another strong outing from Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Match Details

Tournament: India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026

India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026 Match: 2nd T20I, India vs Zimbabwe

2nd T20I, India vs Zimbabwe Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 4:30 PM IST

4:30 PM IST Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming: Zee5 app and website

Zee5 app and website Live Telecast: Unite8 Sports channels

Harare Sports Club Pitch Report

The Harare Sports Club generally offers a balanced wicket where fast bowlers receive movement with the new ball before conditions become better for batting. The surface tends to slow down as the innings progresses, bringing spinners into the contest during the middle overs. Teams chasing have enjoyed reasonable success here, making the toss an important factor.

Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma.

Zimbabwe Predicted XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Pick (Shreyas Iyer): The India captain looked in excellent touch during the opening T20I and anchors the batting order brilliantly. His ability to pace an innings while accelerating when required makes him the safest fantasy captaincy option.

Vice-Captain Pick (Sikandar Raza): Zimbabwe’s captain remains his team’s biggest match-winner. Capable of contributing with both bat and ball, Raza is a dependable fantasy pick even if Zimbabwe find themselves under pressure.

Alternative Choice (Abhishek Sharma): The explosive left-handed opener can take the game away inside the powerplay. His aggressive batting style makes him a strong differential captaincy option.

Toss Prediction

Toss Winner: Zimbabwe

Toss Decision: Bowl First

Reason: Chasing has generally been the preferred option at Harare, with the pitch remaining good for batting under lights. The hosts are likely to back their bowlers early and look to chase a target.

Winner Prediction

India enter the contest with significantly more depth and confidence after their dominant performance in the first T20I. Their experienced middle order, explosive top order and varied bowling attack give them a clear advantage over Zimbabwe. Unless the hosts produce a much-improved all-round display, India are expected to clinch the second T20I and seal the series.

Predicted Winner: India