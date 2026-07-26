IND vs ZIM Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I in Harare? Check Captain, Vice-Captain Choices And More

IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: With Team India holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will not want to take the foot off the pedal and will instead aim for a 3-0 series sweep in the third game on July 26, Sunday in Harare. With a new-look bowling unit, the tourists have been outstanding in both games, registering convincing wins, while the batting has looked equally good.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have shown flashes of promise but failed to sustain the momentum in any of the facets. Sikandar Raza, usually an inspired performer with both bat and ball, hasn’t delivered in either matches as back-to-back series defeats puts the veteran’s spot in scrutiny too. Nevertheless, the hosts have nothing to lose but playing with freedom and defeating a strong Indian side even in a dead rubber should give them plenty of confidence.

Match Details

Tournament: India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026

India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026 Match: 3rd T20I, India vs Zimbabwe

3rd T20I, India vs Zimbabwe Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Time: 4:30 PM IST

4:30 PM IST Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming: Zee5 app and website

Zee5 app and website Live Telecast: Unite8 Sports channels

Harare Sports Club Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has often a bit of both in the first two T20Is between India and Zimbabwe. But the first game resulted in the team batting second winning the contest, while the second T20I saw the side batting second emerge victorious. Hence, both Shreyas Iyer and Sikandar Raza might be in two minds about how the surface will play out.

Predicted XIs

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur.

Zimbabwe Predicted XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Pick (Ishan Kishan): Ishan Kishan can be the primary choice for captain, given he is coming off a belligerent 81 off 44 deliveries in the last match and will be raring to go again.

Vice-Captain Pick (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi): With scores of 50 and 20 in the first two games, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a flash in the pan without going big by his standards. Hence, a big innings could be on the cards from the youngsters, especially now that the series is sealed.

Alternative Choice (Brian Bennett): Brian Bennett has arguably been one of the most improved players in the Zimbabwe set-up in the last year or so. He took a wicket and followed it up with a promising 32 off 19 deliveries. With the series lost, Bennett could cause further destruction, playing in an uninhibited manner.

Toss Prediction

Toss Winner: Zimbabwe

Toss Decision: Bat First

Reason: The two matches have served contrasting tracks, with batting not easy in the first half of the opening game but opposite in the second. While India showcased their class in both games, the fact that the track offers spin in the second innings, the factor may want to make the captain winning the toss bat first.

Winner Prediction

India are overwhelming favourites to win the match, given the form and momentum behind them. With the Men in Blue enduring a forgettable tour of the United Kingdom, they will not want to sacrifice a chance of sealing a 3-0 whitewash.