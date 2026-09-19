IND-W vs BAN-W: Check India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND-W vs BAN-W: India women will take on Bangladesh women in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday (Sep 20). The defending champions advanced to the last four after defeating hosts Japan by eight wickets, while Bangladesh progressed after their quarter-final against the People’s Republic of China was washed out. Here are all the details, including date, timing, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final Match Details
- Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final
- Date: Sunday, Sep 20, 2026
- Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan
- Match Timing: 10:30 AM IST
- Toss: 10:00 AM IST
Where to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live on TV?
Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 semi-final live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be telecast on Sony Sports 1, while regional-language coverage will be available on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD and Sony Sports 4.
How to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming?
The India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 semi-final will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app in India.
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 Team News
India entered the semi-finals after a comfortable eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan in the quarter-final, with Shree Charani and Shafali Verma playing key roles. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have not played a completed match in the tournament, progressing to the semi-finals after their quarter-final against the People’s Republic of China was washed out, with their higher ICC ranking determining their progression. The semi-final pairings at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 mirror the top-four fixtures from the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
India Women Squad
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.
Bangladesh Women Squad
Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Sarmin Sultana, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.