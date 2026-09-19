IND-W vs BAN-W: Check India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND-W vs BAN-W: India women will take on Bangladesh women in the semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park on Sunday (Sep 20). The defending champions advanced to the last four after defeating hosts Japan by eight wickets, while Bangladesh progressed after their quarter-final against the People’s Republic of China was washed out. Here are all the details, including date, timing, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final Match Details

Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final Date: Sunday, Sep 20, 2026

Sunday, Sep 20, 2026 Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan Match Timing: 10:30 AM IST

10:30 AM IST Toss: 10:00 AM IST

Where to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 semi-final live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be telecast on Sony Sports 1, while regional-language coverage will be available on Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 3 HD and Sony Sports 4.

How to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 semi-final will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app in India.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 Team News

India entered the semi-finals after a comfortable eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan in the quarter-final, with Shree Charani and Shafali Verma playing key roles. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have not played a completed match in the tournament, progressing to the semi-finals after their quarter-final against the People’s Republic of China was washed out, with their higher ICC ranking determining their progression. The semi-final pairings at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 mirror the top-four fixtures from the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India Women Squad

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh Women Squad

Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Ritu Moni, Sarmin Sultana, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna.