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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: India Women took on Bangladesh Women in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. Harmanpreet Kaur's side entered the contest after an eight-wicket win over hosts Japan in the quarter-finals, while Bangladesh secured their semi-final place after their quarter-final against China was washed out. India went on to defeat Bangladesh by 114 runs and book a place in the gold medal match against Sri Lanka. Here are all the details, including TV telecast and live streaming information in India.

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women's Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 09:51 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: India Women took on Bangladesh Women in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side entered the contest after an eight-wicket win over hosts Japan in the quarter-finals, while Bangladesh secured their semi-final place after their quarter-final against China was washed out. India went on to defeat Bangladesh by 114 runs and book a place in the gold medal match against Sri Lanka. Here are all the details, including TV telecast and live streaming information in India.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket 2nd Semi-Final
  • Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
  • Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Aichi, Japan
  • Start Time: 10:30 AM IST

Where to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live on TV?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 second semi-final was available live on Sony Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming?

Fans in India could watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 second semi-final live on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is also available as a full-match replay and highlights on SonyLIV.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Semi-Final Result

India Women defeated Bangladesh Women by 114 runs in the Asian Games 2026 second semi-final. Shafali Verma hit a century, while India’s bowlers produced a strong performance to seal a comprehensive victory and send Harmanpreet Kaur’s side into the gold medal match.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin.

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IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

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IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Gold Medal Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

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