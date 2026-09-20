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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs BAN-W, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, App

IND-W vs BAN-W, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, App

IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Streaming: India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Sunday (Sep 20). Harmanpreet Kaur's side booked their place in the last four after defeating hosts Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-final, completing the chase inside five overs. India will now look to continue their impressive campaign and move closer to retaining the gold medal they won at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Here are all the details, including the match date, timing, venue, TV telecast and live streaming information in India.

IND-W vs BAN-W, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, App
IND-W vs BAN-W, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, App

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 09:34 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Streaming: India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Sunday (Sep 20). Harmanpreet Kaur’s side booked their place in the last four after defeating hosts Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-final, completing the chase inside five overs. India will now look to continue their impressive campaign and move closer to retaining the gold medal they won at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Here are all the details, including the match date, timing, venue, TV telecast and live streaming information in India.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd Semi-Final, Asian Games 2026
  • Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
  • Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Aichi, Japan
  • Match Time: 10:30 AM IST

Where to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live on TV?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 second semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 second semi-final live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Team News

India Women enter the semi-final after a commanding eight-wicket victory over hosts Japan in the quarter-final. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side completed the chase inside five overs and will now aim to take another step towards defending their Asian Games gold medal. Bangladesh Women have also reached the last four and will face India for a place in the final.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma.

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin.

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IND-W vs BAN-W, LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, App
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