IND-W vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Bangladesh Clash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND-W vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semi Final Match Prediction: India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 10. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have enjoyed a flawless run so far, defeating Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan in the group stage. Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished second in Group B behind Sri Lanka and will face a major challenge against the in-form Indian side. Here are all the details including match time, team news, toss prediction, predicted playing XIs and winner prediction.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Details

Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Semi-Final, Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Semi-Final, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Thursday, September 10, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Team News

India Women have been in dominant form throughout the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, winning all three of their group-stage matches against Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be confident heading into the semi-final and will look to continue their unbeaten run as they aim for another Women’s Asia Cup title.

Bangladesh Women finished second in Group B behind Sri Lanka and will need a strong all-round performance to challenge India. The Indian team also hold a superior head-to-head record against Bangladesh, having won 21 of their 24 previous meetings in the format.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud.

Bangladesh Women Predicted XI: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

The toss could have an important role at the Dubai International Stadium, where captains may prefer to chase after assessing the conditions. We predict India Women to win the toss and opt to bowl first.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction

India Women will enter the semi-final as the favourites after their perfect run in the group stage. Their strong batting depth, experienced bowling attack and superior head-to-head record give Harmanpreet Kaur’s side a clear advantage. Bangladesh have shown enough quality to challenge India, but the Women in Blue’s consistency and form make them the more likely winners. We predict a victory for India Women, who are expected to book their place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final.

Where to Watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final live on the Sony Sports Network and stream the contest on the SonyLIV app and website.