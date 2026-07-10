LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: India Women will take on England Women in a historic one-off Test match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London from Friday, July 10, 2026. The match is special as Lord's is hosting its first-ever women's Test after 142 years of staging men's Test cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India, while Nat Sciver-Brunt will captain England in the landmark red-ball contest. So, ahead of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test, here are all the details on where to watch the match live on TV and online in India.

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 14:54 IST

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: India Women will take on England Women in a historic one-off Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Friday, July 10, 2026. The match is special as Lord’s is hosting its first-ever women’s Test after 142 years of staging men’s Test cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India, while Nat Sciver-Brunt will captain England in the landmark red-ball contest. So, ahead of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test, here are all the details on where to watch the match live on TV and online in India.

When and where will the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match be played?

The one-off Test match between India Women and England Women will be played from Friday, July 10 to Monday, July 13, 2026. The match will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England.

You Might Be Interested In

What time will the India Women vs England Women one-off Test start?

The India Women vs England Women one-off Test is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of play, at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test match on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test live streaming online in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the match online.

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Match Squads

India Women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Priya Punia and Richa Ghosh.

England Women squad: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Eleanor Threlkeld.

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: What Is At Stake?

The match is a major moment for women’s cricket as Lord’s stages a women’s Test for the first time. India will look to make the most of the historic occasion under Harmanpreet Kaur, with senior players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma expected to play key roles. England, meanwhile, will rely on Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone to dominate at home.

The Lord’s pitch is expected to assist pacers early with the new ball before becoming better for batting as the match progresses. Spin and reverse swing could also become important later in the Test, making the contest a strong challenge for both sides.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
Tags: ind w vs eng w

RELATED News

Why Is Australia’s Big Bash League Season Opener Moving To India? PM Anthony Albanese Explains Historic Decision

Moroccan Migrants Riot in London Minutes After 0-2 Defeat to France In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal | WATCH VIDEO

Sri Lanka U19 Edge India U19 in Last-Ball Thriller to Clinch Youth ODI Series 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi At Top, Erling Haaland Trails on 2nd After France Beat Morocco

France Overpowers Morocco 2-0 to Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Berth

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu: Vijay Makes First visit to Karur as CM, Responds to Stampede Allegations

Car Crashes Into Actor Dharma’s Residence In Hyderabad’s Film Nagar; No Injuries Reported

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Why Did Supreme Court Forcibly Remove Litigant From Courtroom? Here’s What Happened

After Fight With Husband, Jharkhand Woman Throws Two Daughters Into Well, Attempts To End Her Life

Did Kushal Tandon Message Shreya Kalra While Dating Shivangi Joshi? Influencer Makes Explosive Allegation

‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video

Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP

Moana Movie Review: Catherine Lagaʻaia And Dwayne Johnson Deliver Disney’s Best Live-Action Triumph In Years

Kusumgar IPO Final Day: Subscription Crosses 25x, GMP Rises; Should You Bid?

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

QUICK LINKS