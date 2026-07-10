IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch India Women vs England Women One-Off Test Match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: India Women will take on England Women in a historic one-off Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from Friday, July 10, 2026. The match is special as Lord’s is hosting its first-ever women’s Test after 142 years of staging men’s Test cricket. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India, while Nat Sciver-Brunt will captain England in the landmark red-ball contest. So, ahead of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test, here are all the details on where to watch the match live on TV and online in India.

When and where will the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test match be played?

The one-off Test match between India Women and England Women will be played from Friday, July 10 to Monday, July 13, 2026. The match will take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England.

What time will the India Women vs England Women one-off Test start?

The India Women vs England Women one-off Test is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of play, at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test match on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test live streaming online in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs England Women one-off Test will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the match online.

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test Match Squads

India Women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Priya Punia and Richa Ghosh.

England Women squad: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Emma Lamb, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Eleanor Threlkeld.

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: What Is At Stake?

The match is a major moment for women’s cricket as Lord’s stages a women’s Test for the first time. India will look to make the most of the historic occasion under Harmanpreet Kaur, with senior players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma expected to play key roles. England, meanwhile, will rely on Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone to dominate at home.

The Lord’s pitch is expected to assist pacers early with the new ball before becoming better for batting as the match progresses. Spin and reverse swing could also become important later in the Test, making the contest a strong challenge for both sides.