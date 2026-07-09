IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: Lord’s Set to Host Historic First-Ever Women’s Test; Match Time, Live Streaming, Squads AND All You Need to Know

IND-W vs ENG-W, One-Off Test 2026 Live Streaming: India Women and England Women will face each other in a historic one-off Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, starting Friday (July 10). This will be the first-ever women’s Test match played at Lord’s, making it a landmark red-ball fixture at the Home of Cricket. England will be led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India. So, ahead of the key clash, here are all the details, including live streaming details, team stats, recent form, head-to-head record, date, time, format, squads and predicted playing XIs.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026: Match Prediction

India Women have a strong red-ball record against England Women and are unbeaten in women’s Tests in England, but Lord’s conditions could help the hosts’ seam attack. With both teams short of regular Test cricket, the match could be closely fought. India may hold a slight edge because of their recent Test win over England and stronger spin-bowling balance.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026: Watch Live Streaming Details in India and UK

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test broadcast on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs England Women one-off Test live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs England Women one-off Test live streaming on Sony LIV.

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test broadcast and live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch England Women’s home international cricket coverage on Sky Sports, with live streaming available through Sky Go and NOW, subject to the official match broadcast schedule.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026: What is the Head-To-Head Record?

India Women and England Women have played 15 Test matches against each other. India have won three, England have won once, while 11 matches have ended in draws. India are also unbeaten in nine women’s Tests played in England, with two wins and seven draws. Their most recent Test meeting came in December 2023, when India defeated England by 347 runs in Navi Mumbai.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026 Teams Stats Up

England Women enter the Lord’s Test looking to improve a difficult recent red-ball record, with only one Test win in their last 10 matches dating back to 2015. India Women have also had limited Test cricket recently but beat South Africa in Chennai in 2024 before losing a pink-ball Test against Australia at the WACA in March 2026. Pratika Rawal has been ruled out with a knee injury, with Priya Punia drafted into India’s squad as replacement.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026 Predicted Playing XIs

India Women possible playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Singh, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani.

England Women possible playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026 Format

The India Women vs England Women match will be a four-day Test. Women’s Tests are usually played over four days instead of five, with a minimum of 100 overs scheduled per day. The follow-on mark is 150 runs, compared to 200 runs in men’s Test cricket.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026 Date & Time

The India Women vs England Women one-off Test will take place from Friday, July 10 to Monday, July 13, 2026, at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The match is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. In India, the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2026 Squads

England Women squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

India Women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani.