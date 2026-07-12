IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: Yastika Bhatia Becomes First Female Cricketer To Score Test Century At Lord’s | WATCH VIDEO

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia etched her name into cricket history after becoming the first woman to score a Test century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The stylish left-hander reached the landmark during the one-off Test against England Women on Sunday (July 12), producing a memorable innings on one of the sport’s most famous stages.

Bhatia’s century came under pressure as India looked to strengthen their position against England. The milestone was greeted with a standing ovation from the Lord’s crowd, while her teammates applauded from the dressing room as she celebrated a historic achievement that no female cricketer had previously managed at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

She was later dismissed for 113 but made sure to rewrite record books and go on the wall of fame at Lord’s.

WATCH VIDEO: Yastika Bhatia Creates History at Lord’s

The moment Yastika Bhatia reached her century quickly went viral across social media. She acknowledged the applause with a raised bat and removed her helmet before soaking in the atmosphere at Lord’s, marking one of the most memorable moments in the history of women’s Test cricket.

First Female Cricketer to Score a Test Hundred at Lord’s

With her magnificent century, Yastika Bhatia became the first woman ever to register a Test hundred at Lord’s. Several legendary players have represented their countries in women’s Tests at the venue over the years, but none had managed to convert their innings into a century until Bhatia’s historic knock.

Yastika Bhatia’s Special Innings

The left-hander combined patience with elegant stroke play throughout her innings, handling England’s pace attack and spinners with confidence. She built crucial partnerships, rotated the strike effectively and punished loose deliveries to reach a landmark that will be remembered for years to come.

Massive Moment for Indian Women’s Cricket

Bhatia’s record-breaking century adds another significant chapter to the rise of Indian women’s cricket on the global stage. Her landmark innings at Lord’s highlights the growing strength of the Indian team and serves as an inspiration for the next generation of cricketers aspiring to perform on the biggest platforms in the game.