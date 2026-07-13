LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3

Yastika Bhatia hits a historic maiden century at Lord's on Day 3, putting India Women on the brink of a historic Test victory against England.

Yastika Bhatia's Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lords on Day 3. Photo BCCI
Yastika Bhatia's Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lords on Day 3. Photo BCCI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 02:40 IST

A historic batting masterclass from wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has put India Women on the absolute cusp of a legendary victory over England Women on Day 3 of the one-off Test match at Lord’s on July 12. Bhatia stole the show by smashing a scintillating maiden Test hundred—becoming the first-ever female cricketer to score a Test century at the Home of Cricket. Her breathtaking performance propelled India to a commanding declaration, leaving a shell-shocked England reeling at 130/6 at stumps, still requiring an improbable 327 runs to win.

Resuming their second innings on an overnight score of 154/1, India looked to rapidly build on their initial 115-run lead. Although overnight half-centurion Smriti Mandhana fell early for a well-made 70 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur departed for 16, Bhatia stood rock-solid at one end. Displaying excellent control and attacking intent, she notched up her milestone ton off 145 balls, eventually finishing with a majestic 113 runs decorated with 14 boundaries.

You Might Be Interested In

Following Bhatia’s historic departure, explosive lower-order batter Richa Ghosh turned up the heat by hitting an aggressive 52-ball fifty to stretch the lead past the 400-mark. India ultimately declared at 341/7, setting the hosts a mammoth target of 457 runs in the fourth innings. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the English bowlers, registering a fighting five-wicket haul (5/118).

Facing a colossal fourth-innings mountain, England’s top-order collapsed dramatically under intense pressure. Indian seamers Kranti Gaud and Sayali Satghare tore through the English defense, reducing them to a miserable 6/2 in the opening exchanges. Tammy Beaumont was dismissed for a duck by Gaud, while skipper Heather Knight was caught behind in what was a disappointing final international outing. Sneh Rana piled on the misery by trapping dangerous all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for 11. A fighting unbeaten fifty from Amy Jones (52*) provided late resistance, but with only four wickets left, India is primed to seal a famous victory on Day 4. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3
Tags: ind w vs eng wind-w vs eng-w test day 3 highlightsindia vs englandindia vs england women match reportkranti gaud five wicketsricha ghosh fiftysophie ecclestone 5-118yastika bhatia 113

RELATED News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enjoys Wimbledon 2026 Final With Yuvraj Singh And Abhishek Sharma; Reveals Story Behind His Suit | Watch Video

58-Year-Old IPL-Winning Coach In Pole Position To Replace Brendon McCullum For England Coach Role: Report

Gianni Infantino Announces Plans To Expand World Cup To 64 Teams Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup 2030; Key Details Inside

Why FIFA Doesn’t Allow English Referees to Officiate Argentina Matches at the World Cup?

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: Yastika Bhatia Becomes First Female Cricketer To Score Test Century At Lord’s | WATCH VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

How Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Scheme Exceeded Its Budget by Rs 3,541 Crore Without Justification

US-Iran War: Donald Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Open To Commercial Ships Following Massive US Airstrikes

Explained: What Led To Violent Gen-Z Squatter Protests in Nepal?

Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Dies: The Visionary Who Built Modern Qatar And Its Global LNG Empire

Speeding Mercedes Rams Into Two Men Outside Chandigarh Club, Video Surfaces Online

IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test: Yastika Bhatia Becomes First Female Cricketer To Score Test Century At Lord’s | WATCH VIDEO

AIBE 21 Result 2026 At allindiabarexamination.com: Know How To Download When Out

Iran-US War: 1 Indian Missing, 10 Rescued After Attack On Vessel Off Oman; India Condems Strike

What Is EPFO’s 6-Month Amnesty Scheme 2026? Who Can Apply and How Will It Benefit Employees?

End of Bazball Era? Brendon McCullum Set To Be Sacked As England Test Team Head Coach – Report

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3
IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3
IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3
IND-W vs ENG-W: Yastika Bhatia’s Historic Century Puts India on Verge of Dominant Victory at Lord’s on Day 3

QUICK LINKS