IND-W vs HKG-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Hong Kong China Match LIVE in in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

IND-W vs HKG-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India Women and Hong Kong, China Women will face each other for the first time in an official T20I during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Thursday, September 3. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to continue their winning run after defeating Thailand by 94 runs in their opening match, while Hong Kong, China will aim to keep their tournament hopes alive after a six-run defeat to Thailand. Here are all the details, including when and where to watch the India vs Hong Kong, China Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match LIVE on TV, laptop and tablet in India.

India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026

Thursday, September 3, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match on the SonyLIV app and website. The match can be watched on compatible smartphones, laptops, tablets and other supported devices.

India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Preview

India began their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign with a 94-run victory over Thailand. Shafali Verma provided a strong start with 64 off 36 deliveries, although India’s middle order struggled against Thailand’s spinners after the powerplay. India eventually posted 159 runs after losing eight wickets for 46 runs.

India’s bowlers then took control of the contest, with Deepti Sharma claiming three wickets without conceding a run. Nandni Sharma and Kranti Gaud also impressed as Thailand were bowled out for just 65.

Hong Kong, China, meanwhile, suffered a narrow six-run defeat against Thailand. Marina Lamplough starred with a four-wicket haul and contributed 22 runs with the bat, but her team’s chase of 120 fell short. The match against India is therefore crucial for Hong Kong, China as they look to stay alive in the tournament.

India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Probable XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

Hong Kong, China Women: Mariko Hill, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Maryam Bibi (c), Marina Lamplough, Kary Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Joyleen Kaur, Shing Chan Dorothea, Alison Siu, Charlotte Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh.