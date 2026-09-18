IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Indian women’s cricket team will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaign on September 18, Friday as they face Japan in the fourth quarter-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. With Bangladesh and Pakistan already securing their semi-final spot, the Women in Blue will be keen to do the same on Friday and advance to the next stage.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eager to carry the momentum from their recent Asia Cup 2026 win as they ran through every side to win their eighth title by remaining unbeaten. The rampaging form of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma should give them plenty of confidence. At the same time, the reigning gold medallists will be keen to arrest their middle-order collapses which can cost them at the business end of the Asian Games.

Japan’s women’s cricket team, meanwhile, are participating for the third time in Asian Games. They had won bronze in the 2010 edition and reached the quarter-final in 2014. However, Japan face a formidable challenge against India, who are a very seasoned cricket team and should win fairly comfortably.

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Match Details

Match: India Women vs Japan Women, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final

Date: Friday, September 18, 2026

Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Toss: 10:00 AM IST

Match: 10:30 AM IST

TV: Sony Sports1

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App and website

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Japan Women Squad: Mai Yanagida (c), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Akari Nishimura, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto.

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: When And Where Will the Match Be Played?

The match will take place at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The toss is slated to take place at 10:00 AM IST, while the match will kick off at 10:30 AM.

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: Where to Watch on TV?

Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports 1. The match will be broadcasted in the regional languages on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4.

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final: How to Watch Live on Mobile And Laptop?

Fans residing in India can catch the live streaming of the fixture on the Fan Code App and website. Viewers can also watch the game via their phones, laptops and tablets.