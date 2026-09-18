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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

Indian Women's Cricket Team have begun their Asian Games 2026 campaign on a dominating note as they dismantled Japan in the quarter-finals of Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 18, Friday.

IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards? (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)
IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards? (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 12:59 IST

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Cricket Team have begun their Asian Games 2026 campaign on a dominating note as they dismantled Japan in the quarter-finals of Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 18, Friday. With the Women in Blue electing to bowl first, they skittled Japan only for 57 to eventually chase the total only in five overs with eight wickets to spare.

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IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026: Shree Charani stars for India with the ball

Japan, sent in, got to a slow but steady start before losing their first wicket for 24. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani was the star of the show with outstanding figures of 4-0-10-4, carrying the momentum from her performance in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Shafali Verma took two, while Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma claimed one each.

For Japan, only openers Haruna Iwasaki (10) and Ayaka Kato-Stafford (25) got to double figures as their innings went nowhere. Four of their batters failed to get off the mark as they played out 119 balls only for 57 runs. Shafali Verma struck a flurry of boundaries but Japan hit back with wickets of Gunalan Kamalini (0) and Bharti Fulmali (6). Nevertheless, Shafali ran away with the game and finished it to give the reigning Gold Medal holders the perfect start.

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026: Will India face Pakistan in the semi-finals?

The win in the quarter-final has raised the possibility of an India-Pakistan clash in the knockouts. However, as things stand, India will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final and Pakistan are slated to face Sri Lanka, much like the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

However, there is every chance that India will take on the arch-rivals for the gold medal in the final.

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IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026IND-W vs JAP-Windia womens national cricket teamJapan Womens National Cricket Team

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IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

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IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

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IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?
IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?
IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?
IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?
IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

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