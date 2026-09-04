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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India Women will take on Pakistan Women in a highly anticipated Group A encounter at the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday (Sep 5). The rivalry needs no introduction, with both teams entering the contest unbeaten in the tournament. India are the most successful team in Women's Asia Cup history, having reached the final in every edition since 2004 and won the title seven times. Here are all the details, including match date, time, venue, squads and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 live on TV, laptop and mobile.

IND-W vs PAK-W, women's Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know
IND-W vs PAK-W, women's Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 19:34 IST

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India Women will take on Pakistan Women in a highly anticipated Group A encounter at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday (Sep 5). The rivalry needs no introduction, with both teams entering the contest unbeaten in the tournament. India are the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history, having reached the final in every edition since 2004 and won the title seven times. Here are all the details, including match date, time, venue, squads and where to watch India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 live on TV, laptop and mobile.

IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Pakistan Women, Group A, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: History

India are the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history, having participated in all nine editions and reaching the final in every edition since 2004. The Women in Blue have won the continental tournament seven times. Pakistan did not feature in the inaugural edition of the tournament but have competed in subsequent editions.

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India have also enjoyed a dominant record against Pakistan in the competition. The two teams met twice at the 2005 Women’s Asia Cup, with India winning both encounters. The tournament remained a 50-over competition until 2008, during which India maintained their winning streak against Pakistan and won all six matches between the two sides in the longer format.

Where to Watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match live on Sony Sports Ten channels.

How to Watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women’s Asia Cup match on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans can follow the match live on laptops, smartphones, tablets and other compatible devices.

How to Watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live in UAE?

Fans in the UAE can watch the India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match live on the Cricbuzz app and website. The match will also be available for streaming on the Starzplay app in the UAE.

How to Watch IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live in Pakistan?

Viewers in Pakistan can watch the India Women vs Pakistan Women match live on PTV Sports. The match can also be streamed online through the Tamasha app.

India Women Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal

Pakistan Women Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

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IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know

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IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Check Date, Time, Squads, When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan, Live Streaming on TV, Laptop | All You Need to Know

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