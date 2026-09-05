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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India Embarrass Pakistan In Dubai, Bowl Fatima Sana-Led Side Out For Their Lowest T20I Total

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India Embarrass Pakistan In Dubai, Bowl Fatima Sana-Led Side Out For Their Lowest T20I Total

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, consigned Pakistan to a new low in their Women's Asia Cup 2026 match on September 5, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India Embarrass Pakistan In Dubai, Bowl Fatima Sana-Led Side Out For Their Lowest T20I Total. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026: India Embarrass Pakistan In Dubai, Bowl Fatima Sana-Led Side Out For Their Lowest T20I Total. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 21:45 IST

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, consigned Pakistan to a new low in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match on September 5, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, they lost wickets in clusters to get bowled out for 55, which is now their lowest total in T20I cricket.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: What was Pakistan’s lowest total until India consigned them to a new low?

Until the game on Saturday, Pakistan women’s team’s lowest T20I score was 56 that they registered during the T20 World Cup game in 2024 at the same venue. They were chasing a paltry 110, with Fatima Sana as captain. Along with Muneeba Ali (15), Sana (21) was the only Pakistani batter to cross double figures as the Women in Green’s innings lasted only 11.4 overs and they crashed to a 54-run defeat.

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Sana had won another important toss on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium and chose to bat first. Muneeba and Shawaal Zulfiqar got their side off to a steady start with a 27-run opening stand. Once Muneeba fell to Shafali Verma, the Women in Blue kept striking and Pakistan weren’t able to stop the falling of wickets. Sana was one of the four batters to perish without scoring along with Gull Feroza and Nashra Sandhu as Pakistan could not even bat the entire 20 overs, leaving 11 balls out there. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took three scalps each, while Deepti Sharma claimed two. Shafali finished with a solitary scalp from her three overs.

Earlier, Harmanpreet also became the first captain to lead the side in 150 women’s T20Is.

IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Have Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament?

Pakistan haven’t yet qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. With a loss already booked for the Women in Green, they must beat Hong Kong on September 7, Monday to seal a spot in the semi-finals. They had opened their campaign with a 35-run victory over Thailand.

India, meanwhile, have comfortably qualified with big wins over Thailand and Hong Kong. With a current net run-rate of 5.775, the Women in Blue will hope to chase the target against Pakistan in the powerplay itself.

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IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India Embarrass Pakistan In Dubai, Bowl Fatima Sana-Led Side Out For Their Lowest T20I Total
Tags: IND W vs PAK WIndia National Womens Cricket TeamPakistan National Womens Cricket TeamWomens Asia CupWomens Asia Cup 2026

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IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: India Embarrass Pakistan In Dubai, Bowl Fatima Sana-Led Side Out For Their Lowest T20I Total
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