Home > Sports > IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

India could finish the series early in case of their third win. India has been exhibiting terrific form through excellent batting led by Shafali Verma along with consistent contributions from the all rounders while on the other hand, Sri Lanka will be trying to recover from the losses and remain alive in the series through this decider.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 26, 2025 02:09:24 IST

The 3rd T20I is of great importance as India tries to strengthen its power after winning two matches in a row and maybe even taking the series with a defeat-proof 3-0 advantage. It is also a chance for the teams to adjust their players and test their skills before the next big competition, Women’s T20 World Cup. The match, which is going to take place at Thiruvananthapuram, is expected to attract the enthusiastic home crowd, and with a full fledged support of broadcasting, the fans have high hopes for yet another exciting confrontation of the two groups.

The date for the third Women’s T20I match between India and Sri Lanka in the series of five matches currently being played is set for Friday, December 26, 2025, with the game commencing at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, at 7:00 PM IST. India dominated Sri Lanka in both matches and was able to take the series lead if the win was achieved. 

Not only just cricket fans but also the general public are going to get the chance to watch the match live because it is going to be aired on the Star Sports satellite television network and the JioHotstar app and the website for the viewers who use mobile devices, smart TVs, and tablets. All these broadcast arrangements are made in such a way that no one in the country misses even a single moment of the thrilling action happening on the field as the Indian cricket team makes an effort for a clean series win. Besides live coverage, a variety of sports news websites will be providing online coverage and updates of the match, offering scorecards, commentary, and player insights throughout the evening.

Also Read: ‘Maybe It Is Too Late For…’: THIS Former India Cricketer Wanted Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Team India For T20 World Cup, Calls For Fast-Track Selection

