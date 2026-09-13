IND-W vs SL-W: Mohsin Naqvi To Not Attend Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final In Dubai? Check Latest Update

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Final: With the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium set to begin in nearly a couple of hours, there is massive focus on whether Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi will attend the tournament-decider. With Naqvi potentially rumoured to hand over the trophy to the winning side, there is speculation in the first place over whether he will attend the clash. What is the latest update?

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Will Mohsin Naqvi attend the final?

According to a Revsportz journalist, Naqvi is not in Dubai as of now and may not attend the final between India and Sri Lanka. As a result, ACC Vice president Mr. Khalid Zarooni is likely to be present for the trophy-presenting ceremony.

Break 👀

Most likely Vice president ACC Mr. Khalid Zarooni will be there for Asia cup trohy giving ceremony – Mohsin Naqvi not in Dubai as of now (most likely he won’t be there) — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) September 13, 2026







Naqvi, 47, grabbed headlines during the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 final when India defeated Pakistan for the third time in the tournament, thereby emerging as champions. After the Men in Blue refused to take the coveted trophy from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief, Naqvi reportedly left the Dubai International Stadium with the trophy and demanded it must be accepted by the Indian team or BCCI on his terms and conditions. As a result, the trophy or silverware is still at the ACC office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Should Naqvi attend the final and India emerge victorious in the final, some controversy is bound to take place.

IND-W vs SL-W, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026: Will India beat Sri Lanka?

The final is the repeat of the 2024 edition when Sri Lanka stunned the Women in Blue, thanks to half-centuries from Chamari Athapaththu (61) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (69*) to chase down a stiff target of 166 with eight wickets to spare. Both sides are currently undefeated in the final.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. stormed through the group stage undefeated, defeating Hong Kong China, Thailand and Pakistan with ease, followed by beating Bangladesh comfortably too in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka stuttered only against Pakistan in the semi-final after the latter set them 131 for victory. But the Lankans won the key moments to ensure for themselves a victory by four wickets.

The Women in Blue seemingly start slight favourites ahead of the final but Sri Lanka are no pushovers.