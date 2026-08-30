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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: Can Women in Blue Start Asia Cup 2026 on Winning Note? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: Can Women in Blue Start Asia Cup 2026 on Winning Note? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: India Women will begin their Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand Women at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 30. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side enter the contest as strong favourites, but their recent form has raised questions after a disappointing group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup. Thailand, meanwhile, have already made a winning start after defeating Hong Kong by six runs. Here are all the details, including predicted winner, toss prediction, match timings and live streaming information.

IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: Can Women in Blue Start Asia Cup 2026 on Winning Note? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction
IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: Can Women in Blue Start Asia Cup 2026 on Winning Note? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 17:37 IST

IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: India Women will begin their Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 campaign against Thailand Women at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 30. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side enter the contest as strong favourites, but their recent form has raised questions after a disappointing group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup. Thailand, meanwhile, have already made a winning start after defeating Hong Kong by six runs. Here are all the details, including predicted winner, toss prediction, match timings and live streaming information.

India Women vs Thailand Women Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Thailand Women, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST / 6:30 PM UAE Time

India Women vs Thailand Women Toss Prediction

Toss Prediction: India Women

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India Women are predicted to win the toss and could look to assess the conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. The Dubai surface can offer assistance to bowlers, particularly as the match progresses, making the toss an important factor in the contest.

India Women vs Thailand Women Match Winner Prediction

Winner Prediction: India Women

India Women are the favourites to begin their Asia Cup campaign with a victory. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side possesses greater international experience and depth across both batting and bowling departments. Thailand have already shown their competitiveness with a six-run win over Hong Kong, but India’s overall quality should give them the edge.

India Women vs Thailand Women: Team News

India will enter the tournament without Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Pratika Rawal has been brought into the squad as her replacement, but India could still face a challenge in the middle order in the absence of one of their established batters.

The responsibility at the top of the order is expected to fall on experienced openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. India will also be determined to put their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign behind them and begin the continental tournament strongly.

Where to Watch India Women vs Thailand Women Live in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the India Women vs Thailand Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match live on the Sony Sports Network on television. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

How to Watch India Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming in India?

The India Women vs Thailand Women Asia Cup match will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV. Online viewers can follow the contest through the SonyLIV platform from 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

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IND-W vs THA-W Match Prediction: Can Women in Blue Start Asia Cup 2026 on Winning Note? Check Winner, Predicted XI, Toss Prediction
Tags: asia cup 2026

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