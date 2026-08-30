IND-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE: Where to Watch In India, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel, Start Time And All You Need To Know

IND-W vs THA-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: The Indian women’s team get their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 underway on August 30, Sunday when they face Thailand at the Dubai International Stadium. The Women in Blue will start as firm favourites but would want to deliver a complete performance to start their campaign in the best manner possible.

After a highly disappointing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England, India have plenty of things to figure out. While they are arguably the best side in Asia, Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will need to elevate their performance more to stand toe to toe against some of the well-drilled teams in the world. Harmanpreet’s days as T20I captain could even be numbered, given her age and could well be done if India finish anything less than winning the tournament.

While Thailand began their campaign with a six-run victory over Hong Kong China in the tournament-opener, the task will grow mightier when they face India. But Thailand are unlikely to go down without throwing punches. Hence, they can expect a few learnings on their part.

India vs Thailand 3rd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Thailand, 3rd T20I T20I, Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India vs Thailand, 3rd T20I T20I, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Sunday, August 30, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai Kick-off Time: 20 :00 PM IST

When and Where to Watch India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the fixture on the Sony LIV App and Website. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live on TV in India?

The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Thailand Squad: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.