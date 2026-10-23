IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI Free LIVE: How To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: Led by Smriti Mandhana, India will look to carry their winning momentum from the T20I series into the 50-over format after completing a 3-0 sweep against Zimbabwe. The hosts will aim to make a strong start in the ICC Women’s Championship as they build towards the 2029 Women’s ODI World Cup.

India will be keen to rediscover their best ODI form after losing all three matches during their tour of Australia in March. Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma will be among the key players, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and all-rounder Harleen Deol add depth to the lineup.

Zimbabwe, captained by Josephine Nkomo, will look to challenge the hosts after showing glimpses of their potential in the T20I series. The visitors will also draw confidence from their historic first ODI victory against West Indies in September. Nyasha Gwanzura, who impressed with the ball in the T20Is, and Beloved Biza will be among the players to watch as Zimbabwe seek their first victory on the India tour.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Match Details

Tournament: Zimbabwe Women tour of India, 2026

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st ODI

Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

Match Time: 2:00 PM Local Time | 8:30 AM GMT | 2:00 PM IST

Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Full Squads

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis and Jintimani Kalita.

Zimbabwe Women Squad

Modester Mupachikwa (Wicketkeeper), Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri and Chiedza Dhururu.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match?

How To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the first ODI between India Women and Zimbabwe Women live on the Star Sports Network. Online live streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website.

Viewers using DD Free Dish can also check DD Sports for the match telecast, according to the supplied broadcast information.

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network; DD Sports on DD Free Dish

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United States?

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the match through Willow TV 2. Online streaming options include Willow TV on Prime Video and the Willow app, subject to subscription and regional availability.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Canada?

Viewers in Canada can follow the first ODI on Willow TV 2. Digital streaming will be available through the Willow app, according to the supplied broadcast information. Availability may depend on the relevant subscription and regional restrictions.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United Kingdom?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming will be available through the discovery+ app, subject to the applicable subscription and access requirements.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Australia?

Viewers in Australia can watch the first ODI on Fox Cricket. Online streaming options include Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports, subject to the platforms’ event listings and subscription requirements.