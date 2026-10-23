IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal Wreaks Havoc With Ton as India Thrash Zimbabwe to Win Series Opener

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI: India began their women’s ODI series against Zimbabwe with a commanding nine-wicket victory at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday (Oct 23). Pratika Rawal led the charge with an unbeaten century, while Shafali Verma produced an explosive 64 not out as the hosts chased down the target of 198 in just 27.1 overs. The match also marked Smriti Mandhana’s first ODI as India’s full-time captain following the team’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup triumph in November 2025.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana Give India a Flying Start

India’s chase began aggressively as Rawal and captain Smriti Mandhana raced to 48 without losing a wicket in the first five overs. Rawal initially scored at a brisk rate before settling into her innings, bringing up her half-century from 54 deliveries.

The opening stand produced 94 runs before Mandhana departed while attempting to attack leg-spinner Olinder Chare, picking out the fielder at long-on. Her dismissal, however, did little to slow India’s progress as Shafali Verma joined Rawal and immediately raised the scoring rate.

Shafali Verma’s Quickfire 64 Seals India’s Dominant Win

Batting at No. 3 for only the second time in her ODI career, Shafali made an immediate impact with an aggressive display. She reached her half-century in just 29 balls and took 43 runs off 19 deliveries against Chare, putting Zimbabwe’s bowling attack under considerable pressure.

With Rawal approaching her century and India requiring 32 more runs, Shafali struck three sixes in an over from Chare that yielded 20 runs. Rawal then struck Tendai Makusha for consecutive boundaries in the 27th over to complete her hundred.

Rawal remained unbeaten on 100 off 96 balls, while Shafali finished on 64 not out from just 33 deliveries. Shafali sealed the nine-wicket victory with a lofted shot over off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura, completing a dominant chase with 22.5 overs to spare.