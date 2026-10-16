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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Check India Women vs Zimbabwe Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Check India Women vs Zimbabwe Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: India Women will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women on Friday (Oct 16) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The series marks the first-ever T20I meetings between the two teams, with India looking to make the most of their home advantage. Here is everything you need to know about the first T20I, including match time, venue, full squads, TV telecast and live streaming details.

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Check India Women vs Zimbabwe Women All You Need To Know - Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Check India Women vs Zimbabwe Women All You Need To Know - Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 00:16 IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: India Women will begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe Women on Friday (Oct 16) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The series marks the first-ever T20I meetings between the two teams, with India looking to make the most of their home advantage. Here is everything you need to know about the first T20I, including match time, venue, full squads, TV telecast and live streaming details.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I
  • Date: Friday (Oct 16), 2026
  • Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I Live on TV?

The first T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune in to the network’s designated channels to follow the action from Raipur.

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How to Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Viewers can access the platform to watch the match live on compatible devices.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Team News

India will be led by Smriti Mandhana, who has previously captained the team in 18 T20Is, recording 11 victories, six defeats and one match without a result. Shafali Verma will serve as vice-captain, while former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is also part of the squad. India will be without Jemimah Rodrigues, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav and Bharti Fulmali have also been left out after featuring in the Asian Games squad.

Zimbabwe have retained the squad that secured an ODI victory over the West Indies last month. Although they lost all three T20Is during that series, Josephine Nkomo’s side showed encouraging signs and will look to challenge India in the upcoming fixtures. Nkomo will captain the visitors as they prepare for their first T20I series against India.

India Women Full Squad

Smriti Mandhana (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Women Full Squad

Josephine Nkomo (C), Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Michelle Mavunga, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Tendai Makusha, Beloved Biza, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Olinder Chare, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Series Schedule

  • October 16: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st T20I, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:00 PM IST.
  • October 18: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:00 PM IST.
  • October 20: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, 7:00 PM IST.
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IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Check India Women vs Zimbabwe Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
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IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Check India Women vs Zimbabwe Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

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IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Check India Women vs Zimbabwe Women All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV
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