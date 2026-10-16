IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Deepti-Prasad Rescue Act Helps India Women Beat Zimbabwe by 4 Wickets in Series Opener

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: India Women started their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with a four-wicket victory at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday (Oct 16). In Smriti Mandhana’s first match as India’s full-time captain, the hosts overcame an early batting collapse to chase down a target of 115. Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad played crucial roles, stitching together an 82-run partnership for the fifth wicket to guide India to 116/6 in 15.4 overs and secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: How the Match Unfolded

After winning the toss, India captain Smriti Mandhana elected to field first. Zimbabwe Women finished their allotted 20 overs at 114/5, with openers Kelis Ndhlovu and Sharne Mayers leading the visitors’ batting effort. Ndhlovu scored 42 runs, while Mayers remained unbeaten on 43 to help Zimbabwe post a competitive total.

India’s bowlers restricted Zimbabwe from building a bigger score, with Nandani Sharma taking two wickets. Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy and Shree Charani claimed one wicket apiece to keep the visitors to 114/5.

India Women Recover After Early Batting Collapse

India’s chase began poorly as Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur were dismissed inside the powerplay, leaving the hosts in a difficult position. With four wickets down early, India needed a substantial partnership to regain control of the innings.

Deepti Sharma and debutant Niki Prasad rose to the occasion, putting together an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket. Deepti contributed 49 runs, narrowly missing out on a half-century, while Prasad remained unbeaten on 39. Their partnership turned the contest around and brought India close to the target.

India eventually reached 116/6 in 15.4 overs, completing a four-wicket win. The result gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series and marked a successful start to Mandhana’s tenure as full-time captain.

IND-W vs ZIM-W T20I Series: Remaining Fixtures

1st T20I: Friday (Oct 16) – Raipur – India Women won by 4 wickets

Friday (Oct 16) – Raipur – India Women won by 4 wickets 2nd T20I: Sunday (Oct 18) – Raipur

Sunday (Oct 18) – Raipur 3rd T20I: Tuesday (Oct 20) – Raipur

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: What Comes Next?

India will look to carry the momentum from their series-opening victory into the second T20I in Raipur on Sunday (Oct 18). Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after failing to defend their total despite taking early wickets. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Vadodara, beginning on Friday (Oct 23).