IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI Free LIVE Channel: How To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: Led by Smriti Mandhana, India head into the second ODI after securing a convincing nine-wicket victory in the series opener. The hosts had earlier completed a 3-0 sweep in the T20I series and will look to continue their winning run while strengthening their preparations for upcoming international assignments.

India produced a dominant all-round performance in the first ODI, with Pratika Rawal scoring an unbeaten century and Shree Charani claiming four wickets. Rawal’s 100 not out off 96 balls helped India complete the chase comfortably, while Charani’s 4/23 restricted Zimbabwe’s scoring. Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh will be among the key players to watch as India look to clinch the series.

Zimbabwe Women, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after going down by nine wickets in the opening match. Beloved Biza offered resistance with a fighting half-century, but the visitors need greater contributions from their top order to put India under pressure. Led by Nomvelo Sibanda for the second ODI, Zimbabwe will look to improve their batting performance and level the series in Vadodara.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Match Details

Tournament: Zimbabwe Women tour of India, 2026

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Match Time: 2:00 PM Local Time | 8:30 AM GMT | 2:00 PM IST

Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 2nd ODI: Full Squads

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma and Nandani Sharma.

Zimbabwe Women Squad

Modester Mupachikwa (Wicketkeeper), Nomvelo Sibanda (Captain), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu and Josephine Nkomo.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match?

How To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the second ODI between India Women and Zimbabwe Women live on the Star Sports Network. Online live streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website.

Viewers using DD Free Dish can also check DD Sports for the match telecast, according to the available broadcast information.

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network; DD Sports on DD Free Dish

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United States?

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the match through Willow TV 2. Online streaming options include Willow TV on Prime Video and the Willow app, subject to subscription and regional availability.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Canada?

Viewers in Canada can follow the second ODI on Willow TV 2. Digital streaming will be available through the Willow app, according to the supplied broadcast information. Availability may depend on subscription requirements and regional restrictions.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United Kingdom?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the match on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming will be available through the discovery+ app, subject to the applicable subscription and access requirements.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Australia?

Viewers in Australia can watch the second ODI on Fox Cricket. Online streaming options include Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports, subject to the platforms’ event listings and subscription requirements.