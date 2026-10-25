IND-W vs ZIM-W, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Deepti Tons Help India Edge Zimbabwe as Smriti Mandhana Earns First Series Win

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma smashed centuries before Vaishnavi Sharma claimed four wickets as India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by 121 runs in the second ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday (Oct 25). The victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, securing captain Smriti Mandhana her first series win. After recovering from an early batting collapse, India posted 328/6 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 207 in 48.5 overs.

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI Date: Sunday (Oct 25), 2026

Sunday (Oct 25), 2026 Venue: BCA Stadium, Vadodara

BCA Stadium, Vadodara Result: India Women won by 121 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma Power India to 328/6

India endured a difficult start after Smriti Mandhana departed for a two-ball duck and Shafali Verma managed just eight runs, leaving the hosts at 19/2. Pratika Rawal then partnered Harmanpreet to rebuild the innings, adding 124 runs for the third wicket. Rawal scored 61 off 67 deliveries before India slipped to 148/4.

Harmanpreet took charge with a superb 126 off 121 balls, hitting 15 boundaries to register her eighth ODI century. Deepti complemented her effort with an unbeaten 106 off 86 deliveries, also striking 15 fours. Their 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket propelled India to 328/6.

Vaishnavi Sharma Stars as Zimbabwe Fall Short

Zimbabwe showed resistance during their chase of 329, with Modester Mupachikwa scoring 49 and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano contributing 46. Beloved Biza added 34, but the visitors struggled to sustain their momentum as India continued to take wickets.

Vaishnavi Sharma led the bowling attack with figures of 4/39 in 10 overs, while Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets for 32 runs. Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani and Jintimani Kalita took one wicket each as Zimbabwe were dismissed for 207 in 48.5 overs.

India Women Seal Series Ahead of Final ODI

The comprehensive victory ensured India secured the three-match ODI series with one game remaining. Harmanpreet and Deepti’s centuries, combined with Vaishnavi’s four-wicket haul, highlighted India’s all-round performance. The hosts will now aim to complete a clean sweep in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe.