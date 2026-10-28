IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI Free LIVE Channel: Check Easy Ways To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Live In India, USA, UK, Canada And Australia

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: Led by Smriti Mandhana, India have dominated the tour so far, having completed a 3-0 sweep in the T20I series before carrying their winning momentum into the ODIs. The hosts will aim to maintain their strong form in the final match, while also giving their players another opportunity to build confidence ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Pratika Rawal has been one of India’s standout performers, scoring 161 runs across the ODI series, including an unbeaten century in the opening match and a quickfire 61 in the second. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma also delivered outstanding performances in the previous ODI, scoring 126 and an unbeaten 106 respectively. With India’s batting depth firing, the hosts will look to finish the series strongly.

Zimbabwe Women, meanwhile, will aim to produce a more competitive performance after struggling to challenge India consistently. Beloved Biza has shown promise with 96 runs in the series, while wicketkeeper Modester Mupachikwa contributed a resilient 49 in the second ODI. Under captain Josephine Nkomo, Zimbabwe will hope their batters can build stronger partnerships and their bowlers can take early wickets to put India under pressure.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI: Match Details

Tournament: Zimbabwe Women tour of India, 2026

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd ODI

Date: 28 October 2026

Match Time: 2:00 PM Local Time | 8:30 AM GMT | 2:00 PM IST

Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI: Full Squads

India Women Squad

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma.

Zimbabwe Women Squad

Modester Mupachikwa (Wicketkeeper), Josephine Nkomo (Captain), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare, Sharne Mayers, Kelis Ndhlovu, Francisca Chipare and Kudzai Chigora.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Match?

How To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the third ODI between India Women and Zimbabwe Women live on the Star Sports Network. Online live streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website.

Viewers using DD Free Dish can also check DD Sports for the match telecast, subject to the broadcaster’s schedule.

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network; DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to availability

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United States?

Cricket fans in the United States can follow the match through Willow TV 2. Online streaming options include Willow TV on Prime Video and the Willow app, subject to subscription and regional availability.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Canada?

Viewers in Canada can watch the match on Willow TV 2. Digital streaming will be available through the Willow app, subject to subscription requirements and regional restrictions.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In The United Kingdom?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can watch the third ODI on TNT Sports 1. Live streaming will be available through the discovery+ app, subject to applicable subscription and access requirements.

Where To Watch India Women vs Zimbabwe Women LIVE In Australia?

Viewers in Australia can watch the match on Fox Cricket. Online streaming options include Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports, subject to the platforms’ event listings and subscription requirements.