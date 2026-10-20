IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Stars in Post-Captaincy Era as India Whitewash Zimbabwe to Pocket Series

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: India registered a commanding 92-run victory over Zimbabwe in the third and final women’s T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday (Oct 20), completing a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed an unbeaten 91 off just 41 balls, while Shafali Verma contributed a blistering 69 off 37 deliveries to power India to 216/7 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Zimbabwe managed 124/7 in their 20 overs as India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to seal a dominant win in the series.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma Power India to 216

India made an aggressive start through Shafali Verma and Anushka Sharma, who added 54 runs for the opening wicket. Shafali struck 69 off 37 balls, including six fours and five sixes, while Anushka scored 28 off 20 deliveries with four boundaries and a six. Nomvelo Sibanda dismissed Anushka in the sixth over before Nyasha Gwanzura removed Niki Prasad for nine, leaving India at 68/2.

Harmanpreet joined Shafali at the crease and helped maintain the momentum with an 84-run partnership for the third wicket. Shafali departed for 69 in the 15th over after being caught by Tendai Makusha off Beloved Biza, but Harmanpreet continued to dominate the Zimbabwe attack. The former India captain finished unbeaten on 91 from 41 balls, smashing 10 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 221.95.

India lost a few wickets towards the end, with Richa Ghosh scoring one, Deepti Sharma departing for a duck, and Arundhati Reddy and Prema Rawat contributing four runs apiece. However, Harmanpreet’s explosive innings helped the hosts post a formidable total of 216/7 in 20 overs. Beloved Biza was Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 3/50, while Sibanda, Gwanzura and Makusha claimed one wicket each.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: Nandani Sharma Leads India’s Bowling Attack

Zimbabwe’s chase got off to a difficult start as Kranti Gaud dismissed Kelis Ndhlovu for a first-ball duck. Nandani Sharma then removed Modester Mupachikwa for one, leaving the visitors reeling at 12/2. Sharne Mayers and Beloved Biza attempted to stabilise the innings, but India’s bowlers kept the scoring rate under control and ensured the required run rate continued to rise.

Biza emerged as Zimbabwe’s highest scorer with 44 off 50 balls, including five fours, but the visitors could only manage 124/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Nandani Sharma led the Indian attack with three wickets for 18 runs, while Deepti Sharma also picked up a wicket. India’s disciplined bowling effort ensured Zimbabwe never threatened to chase down the target.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I: India Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

The 92-run victory sealed a 3-0 series sweep for India after their wins in the opening two matches. The result also marked India’s biggest home victory by runs in women’s T20 internationals, underlining their dominance throughout the series. Harmanpreet’s match-winning knock and the collective bowling performance provided a strong finish to India’s campaign against Zimbabwe.