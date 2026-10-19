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Home > Sports News > IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe

After an unconvincing victory in the series-opener at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, India responded with aplomb in the second T20I at the same venue on October 18, Sunday.

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)
IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 18:34 IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: After an unconvincing victory in the series-opener at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, India responded with aplomb in the second T20I at the same venue on October 18, Sunday. Smriti Mandhana-led side clinched a convincing nine-wicket win to seal the series in the second T20I in Raipur as the teams gear for the third and final T20I.

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While the hosts had a lot to improve for the second T20I from their performance in the first game, they can hardly hope for a better performance in the third T20I. The Women in Blue first restricted Zimbabwe to 102/8. Niki Prasad’s outing was the most significant talking point, striking with her first two balls in international cricket and bagging outstanding figures of 2-0-7-2. She was the pick of the bowlers, while Shafali Verma starred with a 25-ball 55 and was dismissed when India were only seven runs adrift of victory. The home side will still be aiming of a series whitewash instead of lifting their foot off the pedal.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, failed to continue the good work they did in the first T20I. Much like the first T20I, their batting unit once again came up well short of where they had to be. Unlike the first T20I, the visitors’ bowling unit was also belted to oblivion.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

  • Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 20), 2026
  • Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, India
  • Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Series: Zimbabwe tour of India 2026

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Squads

India T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Squad: Josephine Nkomo (capt), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: When And Where To Watch?

Fans in India can watch the TV telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

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IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe
Tags: home-hero-pos-4IND-W vs ZIM-Windia womens national cricket teamZimbabwe Womens National Cricket Team

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IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W, 3rd T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe

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