IND-W vs ZIM-W: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Host Zimbabwe For ODI Series

IND-W vs ZIM-W: After the home side’s commanding 3-0 series victory in the T20I leg, India and Zimbabwe will turn their attention to the three-game ODI series, beginning on October 23, Friday at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The Women in Blue will yet again begin as overwhelming favourites to clinch the rubber.

It will be the first 50-over series as a full-time captain for Smriti Mandhana, having made a thunderous start to her role with a T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe. However, the reigning 50-over world champions will be playing their first ODI series since suffering a 3-0 series loss to Australia earlier this year. Nevertheless, India will entirely back themselves to beat Zimbabwe in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe didn’t have too many positives to take from the 0-3 hammering suffered in the preceding T20I series. However, the African nation will take some cues from how they beat the West Indies in an ODI recently. The tourists will still do everything in their power to put the home side under pressure.

IND-W vs ZIM-W: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Time October 23, Friday India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 2:00 PM IST October 25, Sunday India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 2:00 PM IST October 28, Wednesday India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 2:00 PM IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI Series Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur.

Zimbabwe Women Squad: Josephine Nkomo (c), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers.

IND-W vs ZIM-W: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI Series, When And Where to Watch?

Fans in India can catch the television telecast of the same on Star Sports, while the live streaming of it will be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.