LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

India, under Smriti Mandhana, made a winning start under her captaincy, beating Zimbabwe by four wickets in the first T20I and will look to seal the series in the second game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on October 18, Sunday.

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 21:04 IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 2nd T20I: India, under Smriti Mandhana, made a winning start under her captaincy, beating Zimbabwe by four wickets in the first T20I and will look to seal the series in the second game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on October 18, Sunday.

While the Women in Blue made a winning start under the new skipper, it was far from a convincing performance. Chasing a modest 115 for victory, the hosts witnessed a horrendous top-order collapse that saw them slide to 19/4 in only the fourth over. They lost two more wickets but the 82-run stand between Deepti Sharma (49) and Niki Prasad (39*) was enough to take India over the line with 26 balls to spare. Hence, India will be looking forward to delivering a more complete performance.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe saw Kelis Ndhlovu (42) and Sharne Mayers (44) shine with the bat and Nyasha Gwanzura work her magic with the ball in the powerplay overs. But the tourists need a lot more than that to challenge India. They will hope to raise their game further in the second T20I.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

  • Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026
  • Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, India
  • Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Series: Zimbabwe tour of India 2026

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Squads

India T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Squad: Josephine Nkomo (capt), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: When And Where To Watch?

Fans in India can watch the TV telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe
Tags: home-hero-pos-8IND-W vs ZIM-Windia women national cricket teamZimbabwe National Womens Cricket Team

RELATED News

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta To Flag Off 21st Edition; Omar Abdullah, Service Chiefs Among Participants

BET vs BAR, La Liga: Check Real Betis vs Barcelona All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

EXCLUSIVE: Rajneesh Dadar – From Tennis-Ball Cricket To Gujarat Titans’ Nets, Delhi Pacer Eyes IPL And India Dream

IND vs WI 5th T20I LIVE Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Bengaluru as India vs West Indies Clash Hangs in Balance | Check Latest Weather Update

BAY vs RBL, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

LATEST NEWS

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said

Truck Drags Motorcycle for 500 Metres After Crash, 3 Die Including Two Nursing Students, Driver Flees in Lakhimpur Kheri

Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?

Onward Technologies Delivers its Strongest-Ever Quarter; Total Revenue up 22.2% and EBITDA up 33.7% YoY; Raises FY27 Outlook

PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav

Lagnam Spintex Reports Strong Q2 & H1 Fy27 Performance; Ebitda Rises 98% In Q2 And 64% In H1fy27

One Platform Deletes It, Another Still Has It: Supreme Court Wants a National Database to Track Child Abuse Material

9-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 1,050-Foot-Deep Borewell In Rajasthan; Pulled Out After 39-Hour Rescue Operation, Dies

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

QUICK LINKS