IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Eye Series Win Over Zimbabwe

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 2nd T20I: India, under Smriti Mandhana, made a winning start under her captaincy, beating Zimbabwe by four wickets in the first T20I and will look to seal the series in the second game at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on October 18, Sunday.

While the Women in Blue made a winning start under the new skipper, it was far from a convincing performance. Chasing a modest 115 for victory, the hosts witnessed a horrendous top-order collapse that saw them slide to 19/4 in only the fourth over. They lost two more wickets but the 82-run stand between Deepti Sharma (49) and Niki Prasad (39*) was enough to take India over the line with 26 balls to spare. Hence, India will be looking forward to delivering a more complete performance.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe saw Kelis Ndhlovu (42) and Sharne Mayers (44) shine with the bat and Nyasha Gwanzura work her magic with the ball in the powerplay overs. But the tourists need a lot more than that to challenge India. They will hope to raise their game further in the second T20I.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd T20I Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026

Sunday (Oct 18), 2026 Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, India

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, India Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Series: Zimbabwe tour of India 2026

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women Squads

India T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

Zimbabwe Squad: Josephine Nkomo (capt), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: When And Where To Watch?

Fans in India can watch the TV telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.