IND-W vs ZIM-W: Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As India Host Zimbabwe

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Indian Women’s Cricket Team will return to action as they host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is, beginning on October 16, Friday. It will also mark the beginning of Smriti Mandhana’s tenure as captain, having replaced Harmanpreet Kaur, who voluntarily stepped down from the role.

The Women in Blue have produced some excellent results of late, headlined by winning the Asia Cup and clinching gold in Asian Games 2026. The sub-continent side will be excited to enter a new era under Mandhana, who boasts of an excellent record as captain in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). With other exciting and young players in the squad, the players will be keen to dominate both the white-ball legs.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, who started as overwhelming underdogs, have produced some flashes of brilliance on occasions but are largely a developing side. Hence, the tour of India should act as a massive learning curve even if it doesn’t result in a win. But the tourists will want to be competitive and push the 50-over world champions to their limit. It will also be Zimbabwe’s first bilateral T20I series against India.

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Series Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) October 16 India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur 7:00 PM IST October 18 India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur 7:00 PM IST October 20 India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur 7:00 PM IST October 23 India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 2:00 PM IST October 25 India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 2:00 PM IST October 28 India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 2:00 PM IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W: India and Zimbabwe Squads

India T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani.

India ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur.

Zimbabwe Squad: Josephine Nkomo (capt), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiyedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Where to watch India and Zimbabwe?

Fans in India can watch the matches on Star Sports, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar app and website.