LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters

As Smriti Mandhana prepares to lead for the first time as a full-time skipper of India, the elegant left-handed batter has highlighted her predecessor Harmanpreet Kaur's importance.

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India's 'Longest-Serving Captain'; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters. (Image Credits: X)
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India's 'Longest-Serving Captain'; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 15:17 IST

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: As Smriti Mandhana prepares to lead for the first time as a full-time skipper of India, the elegant left-handed batter has highlighted her predecessor Harmanpreet Kaur’s importance. Mandhana opined that Harmanpreet’s experience will be vital in guiding the youngsters.

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: “It’s going to be extremely important to have her around the youngsters” – Smriti Mandhana on Harmanpreet Kaur

Following Harmanpreet Kaur’s stepping down as captain, Team India will begin the ‘Smriti Era’ during the three T20Is and ODIs against Zimbabwe at home. Speaking on JioStar ahead of the T20I series opener in Raipur, Mandhana opened up about leading the Indian team, why Harmanpreet Kaur’s presence will be key in the dressing room, and India’s preparations for the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 at home. Mandhana said Harmanpreet’s experience as India’s former captain and her approach to match preparation would inspire younger players, adding that her presence would be crucial in helping them learn and develop.

You Might Be Interested In

“She’s led India, she’s the longest-serving captain, and has been such a great leader. So I’m sure that her experience, especially with a lot of youngsters coming into the team now, and the way she works towards the game, is going to be inspiring for a lot of people. And I hope they actually watch her, the way she goes about preparing for the game, and learn and take a lot of things from her. So, it’s going to be extremely important to have her around the youngsters for them to also groom in a way where sometimes it happens a year or two earlier when you watch someone and start learning from them,” she said.

Smriti had a fine Asian Games 2026 campaign, where Team India defended their gold medal under Harmanpreet, which turned out to be her last assignment as skipper as she stepped down just days later after the triumph. India beat Sri Lanka in the final by 147 runs, and Mandhana top-scored for India with 79 runs off 45 balls. In all, she scored 116 runs in two innings during the Asian Games tournament. The past few tournaments and matches have etched Mandhana’s name in history as she currently stands as the leading T20I run-scorer in women’s cricket and also the woman with the most international runs and centuries.

In 179 T20Is, she has scored 4,867 runs at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 37 fifties. She has enjoyed a rich run in T20Is this year, with 765 runs in 22 matches and 21 innings at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 148.25, with a century and five fifties, including a best score of 124. Overall, in international cricket, she has made 11,066 runs across 308 appearances, with 18 centuries, joint-most by a batter alongside South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters
Tags: harmanpreet kaurIND-W vs ZIM-WIndia National Womens Cricket Teamsmriti mandhana

RELATED News

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record At Just 19! Check Full Stats

Most T20I Runs: From Suryakumar Yadav to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Active Indian Batters With Most Runs in 20-Over Format

Most ODI Runs: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Active Indian Batters With Most Runs in 50-Over Format

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most

LATEST NEWS

Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam

Watch Video: Little Daughters Plead as Attackers Beat Dalit Man to Death in Sitapur’s Ludhaura Village, 1 Arrested- What Was The Reason?

Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Kaali Hoodie’ Video Featuring Bohemia Released Years After His Death, The Kidd Produces Track

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters

Watch Viral Video: Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster ‘Flies’ and Drives Upside Down in Stunning Demo; Here’s What We Know

WATCH VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Buys Luxury Dubai Home, Reveals What Impressed Him Most

Watch Video: Kacha Badam Made Her Famous, Now Anjali Arora Faces Trolls Over Her Reaction To The Same Song At Kanpur Dandiya Night

‘**** You CJI!’: Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices To Nikhil Wagle, Sanjay Raut Over Remarks Against CJI Surya Kant

Obsession OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Curry Barker’s Original Uncut Version In India

Yogesh Dixit: Shaping India’s Entertainment Scene Through Hospitality, Live Events, and Independent Song Producer

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters

QUICK LINKS