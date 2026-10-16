IND-W vs ZIM-W: Smriti Mandhana Hails India’s ‘Longest-Serving Captain’ Harmanpreet Kaur; Hopes Her Experience Can Guide Youngsters

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: As Smriti Mandhana prepares to lead for the first time as a full-time skipper of India, the elegant left-handed batter has highlighted her predecessor Harmanpreet Kaur’s importance. Mandhana opined that Harmanpreet’s experience will be vital in guiding the youngsters.

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: “I t’s going to be extremely important to have her around the youngsters” – Smriti Mandhana on Harmanpreet Kaur

Following Harmanpreet Kaur’s stepping down as captain, Team India will begin the ‘Smriti Era’ during the three T20Is and ODIs against Zimbabwe at home. Speaking on JioStar ahead of the T20I series opener in Raipur, Mandhana opened up about leading the Indian team, why Harmanpreet Kaur’s presence will be key in the dressing room, and India’s preparations for the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 at home. Mandhana said Harmanpreet’s experience as India’s former captain and her approach to match preparation would inspire younger players, adding that her presence would be crucial in helping them learn and develop.

“She’s led India, she’s the longest-serving captain, and has been such a great leader. So I’m sure that her experience, especially with a lot of youngsters coming into the team now, and the way she works towards the game, is going to be inspiring for a lot of people. And I hope they actually watch her, the way she goes about preparing for the game, and learn and take a lot of things from her. So, it’s going to be extremely important to have her around the youngsters for them to also groom in a way where sometimes it happens a year or two earlier when you watch someone and start learning from them,” she said.

Smriti had a fine Asian Games 2026 campaign, where Team India defended their gold medal under Harmanpreet, which turned out to be her last assignment as skipper as she stepped down just days later after the triumph. India beat Sri Lanka in the final by 147 runs, and Mandhana top-scored for India with 79 runs off 45 balls. In all, she scored 116 runs in two innings during the Asian Games tournament. The past few tournaments and matches have etched Mandhana’s name in history as she currently stands as the leading T20I run-scorer in women’s cricket and also the woman with the most international runs and centuries.

In 179 T20Is, she has scored 4,867 runs at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 37 fifties. She has enjoyed a rich run in T20Is this year, with 765 runs in 22 matches and 21 innings at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 148.25, with a century and five fifties, including a best score of 124. Overall, in international cricket, she has made 11,066 runs across 308 appearances, with 18 centuries, joint-most by a batter alongside South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt.

(With inputs from ANI)