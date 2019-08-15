Independence Day 2019: Indian captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Test specialist Chiteshwar Pujara and many other cricketers extended their wishes to the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

Independence Day 2019: On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently on Windies tour, wished the nation a very happy independence day 2019. Sharing Independence day, Virat Kohli, in a tweet, said, wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. He urged the countrymen to work together for the progress of the country and make it new India, India of dreams. At the end of his message, captain Kohli said, “Jai Hind” with a Tricolor emoji.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma also shared his greetings to the nation and requested to save the environment, wildlife and marine life. In his Tweet, Rohit said, a very Happy Independence Day to the people of the country. The people of the country faced a lot of hard times this year, Mother Nature has been rough but the way people stood up and protected the wildlife is inspiring.

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, who is known as the Test specialist and backbone of Indian Team in red-ball cricket, extended his wishes saying it’s the time to take the oath to protect the peace and unity of the country. Pujara will soon fly to the Carribean islands to join the Indian squad for upcoming 2 Test matches, scheduled to start from August 22. These 2 Test will be the part of ICC World Test Championship 2019–21.

A day ago, after winning the T20Is series 3-0, Team India won the ODI series with flying colours. In both the series, India continued their dominance and completed memorable clean sweeps. On the other side, Windies would like to stop Virat Kohli and men’s winning streak and register the first victory in the ICC World Test Championship.

