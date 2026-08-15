Independence Day 2026: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Wishes as Sports Icons Celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day

Independence Day 2026: Indian cricket legends from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma took to social media to wish Indians on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. Apart from the cricketing heroes, sportspeople from different sports also led in wishing the citizens on Independence Day 2026.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Lead Wishes on Independence Day 2026









Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture featuring the Indian national flag and wrote, “Happy Independence Day!”

Virat Kohli shared an Independence Day graphic featuring the Indian tricolour and the Red Fort, along with a message wishing the country on the occasion.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself in Team India’s jersey and wrote while sharing an Instagram story, “Always proud to carry the flag. Happy Independence Day!”









Former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj also extended her greetings and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy 80th Independence Day!”

Their sacrifice. Our freedom.

Our responsibility: India

🇮🇳Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0LpjWVnn5s — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2026









Taking to social media platform X, Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Their sacrifice. Our freedom. Our responsibility: India. Jai Hind.”

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GNdmOclZtM — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 15, 2026









Team India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer also extended his greetings, writing, “Happy Independence Day” on X.

Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/McWy1AruVp — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2026









Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the country on Friday. “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day,” Pathan wrote on X.

Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2026









Indian spin legend Anil Kumble wished the nation, saying, “Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.”

Abhinav Bindra and Bajrang Punia Wish Happy Independence Day

I’ll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise.

This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play.

Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SHJ12WC2gn — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 15, 2026







Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also shared an Independence Day message, recalling the significance of watching the national flag being hoisted. “I’ll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both,” Bindra wrote on X.

🇮🇳 15 अगस्त — स्वतंत्रता दिवस 🇮🇳 तिरंगा सिर्फ हमारी पहचान नहीं,

हमारे संघर्ष, सम्मान और स्वाभिमान की निशानी है। ❤️ देश के लिए लड़े हैं, देश के लिए लड़ते रहेंगे। 🇮🇳💪

जय हिन्द! वंदे मातरम्! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rZZRq3ekHN — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 15, 2026









Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia also extended his wishes on Independence Day, paying tribute to the country’s struggle and the significance of the national flag.

“August 15 — Independence Day. The tricolor is not just our identity, it is a symbol of our struggle, honor, and pride. We have fought for the country, and we will continue to fight for the country. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!” Punia wrote on X.

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