Independence Day 2026: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Hoist Tricolor in Galle Ahead of IND vs SL 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

Independence Day 2026: Before the first Test match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Team India raised the Tricolor in Galle to commemorate the country’s 80th Independence Day. The Indian team’s captain Shubman Gill, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and other players took part in the flag-hoisting ritual in a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

WATCH: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Hoist Indian Flag on Independence Day









Sharing a video on their X (formerly Twitter) account, BCCI captioned the post, “On the occasion of Independence Day, #TeamIndia gathered at Galle to hoist the Tricolour ahead of the First #SLvIND Test.” The video also featured rest of the players and the coaching setup singing the Indian national anthem as Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill hosted the flag.

Shubman Gill Speaks Ahead of Team India’s Milestone Match

India will become the first Asian team and only the third side after England and Australia to play 600 Tests when the first Test of the two-match series gets underway on August 15, India’s Independence Day.

Earlier, Gill, who took over as India’s Test captain last year, interacted with the media on the eve of the Test match and said the opportunity to lead India in such a significant match made the occasion even more special. “It’s a very big honour and privilege. Any Test match that you captain for your country is a huge deal. Obviously, leading my country in our 600th Test match is a big honour and privilege for me, and doing that on Independence Day is even more special for us,” Gill said at the pre-match press conference.

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill’s India Aims For WTC Final

India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after four wins, four defeats and a draw from nine matches; Gill acknowledged the importance of the Sri Lanka series in India’s bid to reach the final. The second test of the series is also significant for Sri Lanka, who is currently sixth in the WTC standings.

“Obviously, the main goal is to play in the World Test Championship final, which is next year. We have played about nine Tests in this cycle, and I think we have to win around six or seven more to have a good chance at qualifying. In terms of that, I think this is a very important series for us, and we have had the right kind of preparation leading up to it,” he said.

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