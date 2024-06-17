Independent wrestler Scott 'Big Cat' Henson Dies At 40

Independent wrestler Scott Henson is no more. The 40-year-old died on Friday (June 16) much to the shock of the wrestling fraternity. The exact cause of his death is yet to be revealed. Henson began his career in 2002 and went on to work with several promotions across Canada and the US. He is best known for his work under the ‘Big Cat’ gimmick.

Scott ‘Big Cat’ Henson No More, CAW Issues Statement

The professional wrestling fraternity is mourning the untimely demise of Scott Henson, who left a lasting impact on fans during his stint with Canadian Apex Wrestling (CAW). He frequently performed under the “Big Cat’ moniker. As part of this gimmick, he sported gloves and squeezed his hands to make them look like paws.

CAW mourned his demise with a heartfelt statement. The promotion acknowledged the fact he was one of their Tag Team Champions.

“Canadian Apex Wrestling is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of our Tag Team Champions and beloved friend, Scott Henson. Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Scott, your impact on the Pacific Northwest wrestling community is immeasurable. You were a driving force behind the careers of many, and your contributions often went unnoticed. We love you, Scott, and your absence leaves a void that words cannot express. You will be profoundly missed.” read the post.

Today was the first day I woke up knowing I didn’t have my tag team partner, my best friend, the funniest, most outrageous and ridiculous person I’ve ever met in my life. I spent almost 24 hours straight with you and in the very few hours after we parted ways, you were gone. pic.twitter.com/Oj1AGWMPTW — Sarian Soft Paws 🇵🇸 (@SarianSoftPaws) June 16, 2024

Sarian Soft Paws, Scott Henson’s tag partner, also mourned his death and described him as “my best friend, the funniest, most outrageous and ridiculous person I’ve ever met”

Scott Henson Was a Popular Podcaster

Scott Henson was a popular name outside wrestling circles too. He hosted the ‘The Worst Year of Our Lives’ podcast with Sarian Soft Paws. Additionally, he was an avid gamer. His death is a big loss for CAW, which now faces an uncertain future when it comes to its tag division, and the wrestling fraternity in general.

Show Full Article