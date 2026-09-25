LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

India held FIFA World Cup 2026 side Panama to a 1-1 draw in Bengaluru as Ryan Williams scored for Khalid Jamil’s Blue Tigers. Omar Valencia equalised, while India impressed against higher-ranked opposition ahead of upcoming Brazil and Uruguay friendlies.

Indian football team held Panama to a 1-1 draw, with Ryan Williams scoring a goal for the Blue Tigers. Image Credit: X/@IndianFootball
Indian football team held Panama to a 1-1 draw, with Ryan Williams scoring a goal for the Blue Tigers. Image Credit: X/@IndianFootball

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 22:51 IST

India 1-1 Panama: The Indian men’s team created one of their most promising outings in recent memory as they held 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Panama to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. This was quite an achievement for Khalid Jamil’s men, who were up against a team ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings and a side brimming with World Cup experience.

India arrived as the underdogs but produced a display of tremendous discipline and confidence against a Central American side. The Blue Tigers weathered the early storm and then slowly took over the game and started creating opportunities by themselves.

You Might Be Interested In

The seminal moment was in the 41st minute when Ryan Williams put India deservedly ahead. The Australia-born winger, who represents the Blue Tigers having previously played for Australia, brilliantly timed his run and expertly rounded the oncoming keeper to fire the ball home following a quick-fire attack down the left.

Ryan Williams Continues to Impress

Williams was one of India’s most impressive performers of the night. His pace and movement caused all sorts of problems for the Panama backline and his strike was a reminder of the attacking play that Khalid Jamil has been trying to develop in the national team.

The move started with Akash Mishra on the left flank before Williams burst in behind the defensive line and scored the goal. The goal was a fitting reward for India’s positive approach against a team that had a number of players from Panama’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group.

Panama Fight Back in Second Half

After the break, Panama returned with a sense of urgency and maintained possession for much of the game. In the 68th minute, their perseverance was rewarded when Omar Valencia scored with a stunning shot from long range, bringing the visitors level.

India still looked organised defensively; Anwar Ali continued to put in commanding displays at centre-back, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu alongside the back four stood firm against wave after wave of attack from the World Cup-bound team.

Both teams battled to secure a victory in the final minutes, although neither side managed to find the vital opening as the game finished 1-1.

Khalid Jamil’s Team India Produces Massive Result

The victory will be seen as a huge morale boost for India before an interesting run of fixtures at international level. The tournament defeat to Panama is a very encouraging sign for India as they are due to take on football giants Brazil and Uruguay in the next couple of friendlies.

Most importantly, they proved they could match better-ranked opponents without retreating into a defensive shell. The Blue Tigers were an extremely gritty team at times – matching the US of a for periods and displaying a high degree of tactical discipline that will surely be music to the ears of the coaching staff.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 26: Anahat Singh in Action, Kabaddi Teams Eye Gold Double | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side
Tags: India vs PanamaRyan Williams

RELATED News

IND vs NZ Series Tickets: How to Buy Tickets for India vs New Zealand Series Including T20Is, ODIs and Tests, Check Step-by-Step Process, Prices and More

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 26: Anahat Singh in Action, Kabaddi Teams Eye Gold Double | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

India vs Panama Football Live Updates: Ryan Williams Scores as Blue Tigers Take Lead Against 2026 FIFA World Cup Side

Manchester City 115 Charges Verdict: Found Guilty of 114 Breaches — Will Man City Lose Premier League Titles, Points And Players?

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place

LATEST NEWS

India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

Dehradun Woman Resists Daylight Abduction Bid, 2 Men Try to Drag Her Into Car: What Happened?

Sona Dey’s ‘Leaked MMS’ Controversy: What Happened When The Viral Video Took Social Media By Storm

Gaurav Taneja Breaks Silence On Mau’s Death: ‘Internet Doesn’t Deserve An Explanation’ Amid Animal Cruelty Claims

Tiago EV Turns Into a ‘Missile’ on Ludhiana Road, Hits 6 Vehicles; Motorcyclist Flung 30 Feet, 5 Hurt

Sana Khan Viral MMS Claim: How An Old Film Photo Was Falsely Linked To Her Honeymoon

Car Hits Woman, She Starts Slapping Men; Brother Smashes Window: How a Road Mishap Turned Into a Street Fight in UP’s Banda

“Leave Me Alone”: Senior BJP Leader’s Wife, Engineer Son Among Dead in Yumuna Expressway Bus Fire

F1 Azerbaijan GP 2026 Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole as Kimi Antonelli Crashes Out to Take 16th Place

Bigg Boss 20: Will Manoj Tiwari Enter Weekend Ka Vaar After Daughter Rhiti’s Controversial Remarks? Here’s what We Know

India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side
India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side
India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side
India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side
India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

QUICK LINKS