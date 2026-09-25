India 1-1 Panama: Blue Tigers Holds FIFA World Cup 2026 Side to Draw After Ryan Williams Score For Khalid Jamil’s Side

India 1-1 Panama: The Indian men’s team created one of their most promising outings in recent memory as they held 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Panama to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. This was quite an achievement for Khalid Jamil’s men, who were up against a team ranked 44th in the FIFA rankings and a side brimming with World Cup experience.

India arrived as the underdogs but produced a display of tremendous discipline and confidence against a Central American side. The Blue Tigers weathered the early storm and then slowly took over the game and started creating opportunities by themselves.

The seminal moment was in the 41st minute when Ryan Williams put India deservedly ahead. The Australia-born winger, who represents the Blue Tigers having previously played for Australia, brilliantly timed his run and expertly rounded the oncoming keeper to fire the ball home following a quick-fire attack down the left.

Ryan Williams Continues to Impress

Williams was one of India’s most impressive performers of the night. His pace and movement caused all sorts of problems for the Panama backline and his strike was a reminder of the attacking play that Khalid Jamil has been trying to develop in the national team.

The move started with Akash Mishra on the left flank before Williams burst in behind the defensive line and scored the goal. The goal was a fitting reward for India’s positive approach against a team that had a number of players from Panama’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group.

Panama Fight Back in Second Half

After the break, Panama returned with a sense of urgency and maintained possession for much of the game. In the 68th minute, their perseverance was rewarded when Omar Valencia scored with a stunning shot from long range, bringing the visitors level.

India still looked organised defensively; Anwar Ali continued to put in commanding displays at centre-back, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu alongside the back four stood firm against wave after wave of attack from the World Cup-bound team.

Both teams battled to secure a victory in the final minutes, although neither side managed to find the vital opening as the game finished 1-1.

Khalid Jamil’s Team India Produces Massive Result

The victory will be seen as a huge morale boost for India before an interesting run of fixtures at international level. The tournament defeat to Panama is a very encouraging sign for India as they are due to take on football giants Brazil and Uruguay in the next couple of friendlies.

Most importantly, they proved they could match better-ranked opponents without retreating into a defensive shell. The Blue Tigers were an extremely gritty team at times – matching the US of a for periods and displaying a high degree of tactical discipline that will surely be music to the ears of the coaching staff.

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