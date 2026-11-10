India A Schedule For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Dates, Fixtures, Match Timings, Squad, Venues And Live Streaming Details

India A Schedule, ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Led by Tilak Varma, India A will begin their campaign in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 against Nepal on November 20 in Doha, Qatar. With a high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan A scheduled for November 22, India A will be aiming to secure a place in the semi-finals. Here is the complete India A schedule, including match dates, timings, opponents, squad details, venues and live telecast information.

The ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be played from November 19 to 29, with eight teams competing in the 50-over tournament. India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens), Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Tilak Varma will captain a strong India A squad featuring several exciting young talents, including Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Harshit Rana and Ayush Badoni. India A will play three group-stage matches, with the encounter against Pakistan A expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the competition.

India A Schedule For ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Full Fixtures And Match Timings

November 20, Friday

India A vs Nepal – 3:30 PM IST

November 22, Sunday

India A vs Pakistan A – 3:30 PM IST

November 24, Tuesday

India A vs United Arab Emirates – 11:30 AM IST

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Tournament Format And Qualification Scenario

India A are part of Group B, which consists of four teams. Each side will play three matches against the other teams in its group during the league stage.

The top two teams from Group B will advance to the semi-finals, where they will face the two qualifying teams from Group A in a crossover knockout format.

The Group A winner will meet the Group B runner-up in the first semi-final on November 26. Meanwhile, the Group B winner will face the Group A runner-up in the second semi-final on November 27.

The tournament final is scheduled for November 29. India A will need to finish among the top two teams in their group to remain in contention for the title.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Squad

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan and Ayush Badoni.

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A Group And Opponents

India A have been placed in Group B alongside three other teams.

Group B:

India A

Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens)

Nepal

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Live Telecast And Streaming Details In India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website