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Home > Sports News > India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: India A will begin their campaign at the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 under Tilak Varma’s leadership, with Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi among the headline selections. Drawn alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE, the young Indian side will target a place in the knockout stages.

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 18:36 IST

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: The BCCI has announced a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, Qatar. Tilak Varma will captain the side, with Rajat Patidar appointed vice-captain. Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are among the prominent names selected for the tournament, which will be held from November 19 to 29.

The Men’s Selection Committee has picked a squad featuring a blend of international experience and emerging talent for the continental competition. Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, all-rounders Shahbaz Ahmed and Suryansh Shedge, and fast bowler Harshit Rana are also part of the 15-member group.

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India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will provide the young Indian side with an opportunity to test itself against teams from across the continent, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Full List

Tilak Varma will lead the Indian contingent, while Rajat Patidar has been named his deputy. The squad includes two designated wicketkeepers and a combination of batting, all-round and bowling options.

India A squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rajat Patidar (VC), Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan

Abhishek and Rinku bring international experience to the batting unit, while Sooryavanshi’s inclusion adds one of India’s most talked-about young batting talents to the squad. Prabhsimran and Kumar Kushagra provide the wicketkeeping options.



India A Group And Format For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

Eight teams have been divided into two groups for the competition. India A are in Group B with Pakistan A, Nepal and the UAE.

Group A:

  • Bangladesh A

  • Sri Lanka A

  • Afghanistan A

  • Hong Kong, China

Group B:

  • India A

  • Pakistan A

  • Nepal

  • United Arab Emirates

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The last-four matches are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the tournament final will be played on November 29.

India A Schedule For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

India A will begin their group-stage campaign against Nepal before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan A. Their final group fixture will be against the UAE.

All three matches will be played in Doha, with the first two scheduled at West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

  • November 20, Friday: India A vs Nepal – 3:30 PM IST, West End Park International Cricket Stadium

  • November 22, Sunday: India A vs Pakistan A – 3:30 PM IST, West End Park International Cricket Stadium

  • November 24, Tuesday: India A vs United Arab Emirates – 11:30 AM IST, University of Doha for Science and Technology

Knockout stage:

  • November 26: First semi-final

  • November 27: Second semi-final

  • November 29, Sunday: Final

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India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named
Tags: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

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India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

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India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named
India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named
India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named
India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named
India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

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