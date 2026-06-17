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Home > Sports News > India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Lean Patch Continues as IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner Misses Out Again

India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Lean Patch Continues as IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner Misses Out Again

India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s average run in the Sri Lanka Tri-Series continued after the 15-year-old opener managed just 38 against Afghanistan A despite another promising start. Fresh off a record-breaking IPL 2026 in which he won the Orange Cap, the teenage batter is still searching for his first half-century, raising concerns over his transition from T20 cricket to the 50-over format.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggle continued as he was dismissed for a score of 38 runs off 28 balls against Afhanistan A. Image Credit: X
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggle continued as he was dismissed for a score of 38 runs off 28 balls against Afhanistan A. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 11:27 IST

India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s abysmal time in the tri-series has continued as the 15-year-old endured yet another disappointing performance. The left-hander scored 38 runs in 28 balls and was looking in good touch before being dismissed by Faridoon Dawoodzai in the eighth over. In spite of coming on the back of an incredible record-breaking season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Sooryavanshi has not managed to continue his purple patch. Here is a deep dive in his poor run of scores and the possible reasoning behind it.

India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for yet another low score




Vaibhav Sooryavanhi was dropped on zero with a tough catching chance by Faridoon Dawoodzai. There were other moments where he edged a couple of balls but landed safely as his innings continued. It appeared that the young batting prodigy would make a huge score to make the Afghans pay for their mistakes. He was looking in good touch and set to score his first fifty of the series. However, Dawoodzai, having dropped him earlier in the game, returned to take the wicket. Sooryavanshi, despite all the chances, managed to score only 38 runs. In his 28-ball stay at the crease, the 15-year-old smashed four fours and a couple of sixes. 

India A vs Afghanistan A: Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggling in Tri-Series?

No one would have expected that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would not have even a half-century after playing four games in the tri-series. The left-handed batter broke multiple records in the IPL 2026 and had no trouble in hitting sixes against some of the top bowlers from international cricket. However, against second-string sides of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, both nations that are not amongst the top in the international cricket scene, Sooryavanshi has struggled.

The biggest reason behind his struggle could be the transition from T20s to List A cricket. However, he has shown in age-group cricket that the longer white-ball format has not posed challenges to him. Another reason behind the downfall of his form was not knowing what the opposition bowlers possess. 

Meanwhile, the IPL has dished out batting-friendly tracks in the last few seasons. However, in Sri Lanka, the same cannot be said for pitches in Dambulla. 

In the IPL, thanks to a substantial amount of data and video footage available, statisticians and analysts are able to figure out where a bowler is likely to bowl. Sooryavanshi, knowing this, can react to the delivery quicker, in comparison to his current reactions. 

There is also a theory that the youngster has better records when facing top bowlers. Bowlers like Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to bowl at a higher speed, which helps the batter to clobber the ball into the stands without much force. Meanwhile, the bowlers in the ongoing series are bowling at a slower pace, which could prove to be a challenge for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner. 

Also Read: ‘Sri Lankan Players Should Be Educated’: India Coach’s Explosive Take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy

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India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Lean Patch Continues as IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner Misses Out Again
Tags: Afghanistan AIndia AIndia A vs Afghanistan AIPL 2026IPL 2026 orange capSri Lanka Tri-SeriesVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Lean Patch Continues as IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner Misses Out Again
India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Lean Patch Continues as IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner Misses Out Again
India A vs Afghanistan A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Lean Patch Continues as IPL 2026 Orange Cap Winner Misses Out Again
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