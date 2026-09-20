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Home > Sports News > India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Even as the senior men's team will be in action against the West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is, India's A side will also gear themselves up for their upcoming assignments. Australia A will tour the sub-continent to play a couple of unofficial Tests and three one-dayers, with all three five games set to be hosted by the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 18:46 IST

India A vs Australia A: Even as the senior men’s team will be in action against the West Indies in three ODIs and five T20Is, India’s A side will also gear themselves up for their upcoming assignments. Australia A will tour the sub-continent to play a couple of unofficial Tests and three one-dayers, with all three five games set to be hosted by the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The matches will be crucial for both sides, keeping in mind the spots seemingly up for grabs in the two camps for the 2026-27 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India.

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Devdutt Padikkal, one of India’s most formidable Test batters in recent times, will lead the red-ball side that includes highly promising names like Narayan Jagadeesan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaik Rasheed, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Shams Mulani, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Praful Hinge. The ODI squad will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad that has the likes of Rajat Patidar, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh and Yash Thakur. The most notable name is that of Hardik Pandya, who hasn’t played for India since March 2026 and will begin his road to international return in the one-dayers against Australia A.

Meanwhile, Australia A’s red-ball squad is also a mix of youngsters and senior players like Peter Handscomb, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Sam Harper, Jack Edwards and Fergus O’Neill among others. The selectors will keep a close eye on the players, given there are some spots up for grabs in Australia’s Test setup for the sojourn in the sub-continent. The likes of Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Mitch Owen headlined the white-ball squad.

India A vs Australia A: Full Schedule

Date Match Match Venue Timings (IST)
22 September 2026 India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 09:30 AM
29 September 2026 India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial Test Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 09:30 AM
06 October 2026 India A vs Australia A 1st Unofficial ODI Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 09:30 AM
09 October 2026 India A vs Australia A 2nd Unofficial ODI Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 09:30 AM
11 October 2026 India A vs Australia A 3rd Unofficial ODI Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry 09:30 AM

India A vs Australia A: Squads

India A unofficial Test Squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*.

India A One-day Squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur.

Australia A unofficial Test Squad: Brendan Doggett, Jack Edwards, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott.

Australia A One-day Squad: Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Shaw.

Where to watch India A vs Australia A in India?

No television broadcaster has been announced yet for the series but the live streaming is likely to be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

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India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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India A vs Australia A: Preview, Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
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