India-A vs Australia-A, Unofficial One-Day Series: Preview, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

IND-A vs AUS-A, One-day Series: After the closely-fought unofficial two-Test series between India A and Australia A, the two sides will meet in three unofficial one-dayers in Puducherry, beginning on October 6, Tuesday.

A host of IPL stars will partake in the one-day matches, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead a squad that has the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra, Rajat Patidar, Prabhsimran Singh and B Sai Sudharsan on the batting front. The bowling unit also has promising names like Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam and Yash Thakur. But the big blow has come in the form of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the fixtures due to a fresh injury. It was hoped that Pandya would begin his road to international return through this unofficial one-dayers. However, Suryansh Shedge has received an opportunity in his spot and the Punjab Kings all-rounder will be keen to make that chance count.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have also named players of international pedigree in the squad like Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Josh Philippe, Mitch Owen and Nikhil Chaudhary, while the likes of Mahli Beardman, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott and Will Sutherland loom as the future of Australia’s bowling.

India A vs Australia A, Unofficial One-Day Series Squads

India A Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Devdutt Padikkal (vice-capt), Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rajat Patidar, Prabhsimran Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Anukul Roy, Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.

Australia A Squad

Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Riley Meredith, Todd Murphy, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachlan Shaw, Will Sutherland.

India A vs Australia A, Unofficial One-Day Series Schedule

Day Date Fixture Venue Tue 06-Oct-26 1st One Day Puducherry Fri 09-Oct-26 2nd One Day Puducherry Sun 11-Oct-26 3rd One Day Puducherry

India A vs Australia A, Unofficial One-Day Series: When and Where to Watch?

There is no live telecast for these matches but fans can catch the live streaming of the same will be available on the Jio Hotstar App and website.